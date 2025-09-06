NFC Notes: Terry McLaurin, Russell Wilson, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin missed nearly all of training camp as he held out for a new contract. When asked if he’ll need a snap count in Week 1, McLaurin responded that he’s in shape and ready to go: “I feel I’m in great shape right now… I’m going to be communicative throughout this weekend and how I’m feeling Sunday, but as of right now I feel really good to go.” (John Keim)

McLaurin's deal contains a total of $9.4 million in incentives and escalators. For incentives, from 2026-2028, McLaurin can earn $300,000 for reaching 83 receptions, another $300,000 for 1,097 receiving yards, and another $300,000 for 10 receiving touchdowns. If he accomplishes those in a year where Washington makes the playoffs, it's another $300,000 each for a total of up to $1.8 million a year.

There is an annual $250,000 incentive if McLaurin makes the Pro Bowl, for a total of $1 million. The deal also includes up to $3 million in escalators based on if McLaurin is named first or second-team All-Pro ($500,000 in 2026, $1 million in 2027 with two All-Pro nods, and $1.5 million in 2028 after three).

Cowboys

Cowboys G Tyler Smith is entering the final year of his rookie contract before playing under the fifth-year option in 2026. When asked about his contract situation, Smith said negotiations take time.

“Everything will happen in due time,” Smith said, via PFT. “The most important thing is focusing on Thursday.”

Giants

Russell Wilson enters the 14th year of his career and first season as the Giants’ starting quarterback. Wilson said it’s his goal to play for over 20 years, which requires “constant work.”

“It’s just trying to create a space for guys to understand that we always gotta take care of ourselves, our mind, our body, all that stuff,” Wilson said, via Albert Breer of SI. “For me, I want to play 20-plus years, a lot of it is just constant treatment, constant work. You gotta be like a Formula 1 race car, there’s all the parts to it, you gotta take care of all them. I think that’s really important.”

Wilson is locker-mates with WR Malik Nabers and said they spend a lot of time together off the field.

“He’s super passionate about the game,” Wilson said. “We got our lockers right next to each other, we spend a lot of time there, we spend a lot of time off the field. He comes over [my place] pretty much every night. We get extra time together, he gets extra work.”

Wilson added that his passion for the game hasn’t changed and reflected on his time with the Broncos and Steelers.

“A big part of it is my love for the game has never changed,” Wilson said. “I still know who I am, even when people try to talk about you and try to tear you down. My first year in Denver I played hurt, tore my lat pretty bad. Second year, I felt like I played well, and a big part of was I still threw 26 touchdowns and I felt like it was one of those situations where, OK, if God’s got something different, then let’s go … Pittsburgh was great, I loved it there, loved my teammates, the guys you played with. And being here, I’m just focused on now. I love the city, I love where I’m at. I’m grateful for this team.”