NFC Notes: Tetairoa McMillan, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers didn’t address the inside linebacker spot in the 2025 NFL Draft, which may have been a vote of confidence in SirVocea Dennis. Dennis is focused on staying healthy and competing going forward.

“I think my confidence remains the same, honestly. It was just the competition level,” Dennis said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Bring in a guy, and you have to compete 100 times more, you know what I mean? So now, stay comfortable. Stay healthy and just compete. Go out there and do everything you can not only to stay on the field but prove to guys that you belong there.”

Veteran LB Deion Jones is also entering his second year on the team. Todd Bowles said Jones recorded an impressive interception during 11-on-11 drills.

“He’s a very good player,” Bowles said. “He’s a very good athlete. For him, that was routine. Anybody else, that would have been difficult. If I give him too much credit, he’s going to get a big head, so I’m going to let it go right now.”

Bowles added that Dennis has been a standout player in their offseason program thus far.

“Really, the only one was ‘Voss’ (Dennis),” Bowles said. “He gets his hands on a lot of balls. If you want to say he’s had a very good four days, he’s had a very good four days. That doesn’t mean anything in the grand scheme of things, but I like where he’s at right now.”

Panthers

The Panthers signed S Tre’von Moehrig as a free agent this offseason. Carolina DC Ejiro Evero views Moehrig as a versatile player who can help them in coverage and defending the run.

“With our experience in the past, with guys like Jalen Ramsey and Pat Surtain, there are certainly guys that you view them as weapons, that you know they have a way of impacting the game,” Evero said, via Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. “When I look at Moerhig, what he can do in the deep part of the field as a coverage player, what he can do close to the line of scrimmage as a run defender, he’s very versatile. He’s certainly an asset for us and our defense, and it’s on us to make sure we get him in a position to utilize his strengths.”

Tetairoa McMillan

Through his first OTAs, Panthers first-round WR Tetairoa McMillan is making the most of his time with veteran receivers Hunter Renfrow and Adam Thielen.

“I mean, it’s a blessing,” McMillan said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “I’m the new guy around town. I’ve never played in this league and you know, Hunter’s going on, I think Year (7), I think Adam’s going on Year 13. For them just to have that that knowledge, that wisdom. I’m all ears when they speak. Just being able to find out whatever makes them great, find out whatever can make me better, makes me succeed at this level.”

McMillan also spoke on getting to work against Pro Bowl CB Jaycee Horn every day and how it has already made him a better player.

“I mean, man, it’s a blessing. I know he’s gonna do everything in his power to make sure that I’m ready for anything that got thrown on me this year. I’m going to try my best to make sure that you know I can make him a better player, but I know for a fact that he’s going to do that for me. Every day, we’re chasing greatness and we try to make each other better.”

Panthers HC Dave Canales talked about how intentional they are with matchups to make sure guys are getting challenged hard in practice so they can respond better in games.

“We talk about it all the time; we make us,” Canales said. “It’s the matchups every day at practice that make us who we are. And if you look at what we’ve done up front over the last couple of free agencies that draft, just getting great players up front on both sides to challenge each other, certainly on the perimeter, TMac going against Mike Jackson, going against Jaycee Horn just makes him better at the line of scrimmage.”

“When you got two big guys who can run, and they’re fundamentally sound, it makes you elevate your game. That’s exactly what we want, and we try to create that in every room.”