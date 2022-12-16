NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Falcons, Desmond Ridder, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs QB Tom Brady said it’s on the team to step up and correct course for themselves this season.

“No one’s feeling sorry for us,” Brady said, via Around The NFL. “No one outside the locker room can really do much about it. We’ve gotta come together and do it ourselves.”

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich acknowledges that the team hasn’t played their best football, but is optimistic due to the fact that the team is still in first place in their division.

“I don’t know how we’re still in first place, but we are,” Leftwich said. “We’ll take it. Lot of people would love to be in first place sitting (at) this point.”

Brady said the team needs to keep their head up and finish out the rest of the season strong.

“You don’t play the right way, you don’t execute the way you’re capable of, it’s a challenge,” Brady said. “And you just try to figure out the challenge. It’s a long race. It’s not over in Week 13. It’s why you play all 17 (games).”

Brady added that the team has not mailed it in yet.

“There’s no lack of fight,” Brady said. “Guys are practicing their asses off. We’re trying to work hard to make improvements.”

Leftwich doesn’t believe there’s any need to make wholesale changes at this time.

“The great thing for us is everything that we talked about in May, June, July is still in front of us,” he said. “I know it might not feel like that way to people outside (the team facility), but in that locker room, everything that we said that we wanted to do this year is still in front of us. That’s a blessing in itself to be honest with you. So we’re just gonna understand that, be aware of that, make sure we don’t miss the moment, make sure we don’t hear too much of the noise.” Falcons Falcons rookie QB Desmond Ridder was excited when he was made aware that he would be taking over as the team’s starting quarterback. “Excitement,” Ridder said, via ESPN. “My dream was being a starting quarterback in the NFL, so I don’t know what everyone’s dream job was, but I’m sure if they got the call to do their dream job, they’d be pretty excited.” Ridder got together with the team’s offensive skill players during the bye week to get their timing down together. “That’s why I did it,” Ridder said. “To feel as comfortable as I can when I get out there on Sunday. And whether it’s after practice every day, in between periods every day, just trying to find ways to get as comfortable as possible.” Falcons rookie WR Drake London is excited for Ridder to finally get his opportunity. “Seeing him finally get his shot is really, really cool to see,” London said. “Just to see that smile again, you know.” The Falcons have ruled out G Chuma Edoga (knee) from Week 15. (D. Orlando Ledbetter) Saints Saints RB Alvin Kamara said he’s been frustrated by his recent lack of production but is confident that he hasn’t lost a step: “I’ve been trying to run super fast in practice, so they can see I can run… My brother sent me a comment on Twitter, ‘Alvin Kamara lost a step’… So I’ve been running fast trying to make sure I didn’t lose a step.” (Mike Triplett) Saints QB Andy Dalton said he didn’t expect to be the starter when he signed with New Orleans. He referenced Seahawks QB Geno Smith ‘s quote about tough times being a backup being a dream for others. (Katherine Terrell)

said he didn’t expect to be the starter when he signed with New Orleans. He referenced Seahawks QB ‘s quote about tough times being a backup being a dream for others. (Katherine Terrell) Saints HC Dennis Allen said LB Pete Werner‘s return from an ankle injury will provide a difficult decision with Kaden Elliss and Demario Davis playing at a high level: “Obviously Pete was playing at a high level, then Kaden filled in … and played at a high level. Both of those guys deserve to play, and then obviously Demario is Demario.” (Mike Triplett)