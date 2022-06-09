NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady said that there was “zero” truth to reports of his relationship souring with HC Bruce Arians : “Zero, whatsoever. He and I have a great relationship, and I think that’s probably why I chose here is because of Bruce. He and I have incredible communication and I have great respect for him. He knows how I feel about him, that’s the most important thing, and I know how he feels about me.” (Rick Stroud)

said that there was “zero” truth to reports of his relationship souring with HC : “Zero, whatsoever. He and I have a great relationship, and I think that’s probably why I chose here is because of Bruce. He and I have incredible communication and I have great respect for him. He knows how I feel about him, that’s the most important thing, and I know how he feels about me.” (Rick Stroud) As for Brady reportedly exploring options with the Dolphins, the veteran quarterback said he had conversations “with a lot of people” and is focused on next season in Tampa Bay: “I had a lot of conversations with a lot of people, as I’ve had for the last three or four years about different opportunities for when I’m done playing football. I made a decision on what I’d like to do. For me, the most important thing is where I’m at now and what I hope to do for this team.” (Rick Stroud)

When asked if he believes Rob Gronkowski will play in 2022, Brady responded that it’s up to the tight end whether he returns: “I think it’s just obviously totally up to him and we’d all obviously love to play with him but he’s got to make the best decision for himself and he knows that. Anyone who cares about him knows that he’s doing what’s right for him which is trying to figure it out. We don’t have training camp for about six weeks so whatever he’s got to do to figure it out and I think we’ll be hopeful if he does and if he doesn’t we still got to go out there and figure out what to do.” (Rick Stroud)

Falcons

Falcons S Jaylinn Hawkins described that he’s working on communicating with S Richie Grant on the field.

“We’re communicating a lot of things,” Hawkins said, via Scott Bair of the team’s official site. “We’re calling out what we see out there, including formations, the call, how we should disguise, how we want to look. We’re running through what we’d say to the cornerbacks about what we’re seeing.”

Grant said that they are focused on earning the starting roles and accepting the challenges that come with it.

“It’s a blessing and a challenge,” Grant said. “Now you have to step up to the plate, show what you’ve been working on and do what you came here to do. The blessing is knowing they have that confidence in us. The challenge is to go out there, earn the role and be the starters right now.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Matt Rhule has confirmed that Jeremy Chinn will remain at safety and is counting on him to help Carolina increase their defensive takeaways in 2022.

“He’s made some great interceptions over the last couple of years, but just being someone who is consistently productive on the ball, I think is really important for him,” Rhule said, via Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer. “I think Steve has done a great job of really working with the safeties on being a little bit more quarterback visual and hoping we can up our turnover percentage on defense. Chinn is a guy we’re counting on to do that.”