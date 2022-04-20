NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady admitted that he knows he doesn’t have a lot of football left and that he’s at the end of his career.

“I know I don’t have a lot left, I really do. I know I’m at the end of my career,” Brady said, via ESPN.com. “I wish you could go forever, but it’s just not and football comes at too high of a cost now. My kids are getting older and it’s just getting harder and harder to miss these things.

“But, I wanted to give myself and my teammates and our organization another incredible opportunity to accomplish something that we’d all be very proud of.” Brady says he knew his body could still play and he “felt like there was still a place for me on the field.”

“I knew my body, physically, could still do what it could do and obviously I have a love for the game, I think I’ll always have a love for the game,” Brady said. “I do think physically I’ll be able to do it. I just felt like there was still a place for me on the field.”

Falcons

Falcons OT Jake Matthews is feeling “really optimistic” about the team’s upcoming season and doesn’t think that they are in a rebuilding phase.

“It’s exciting what we got going on here,” Matthews said, via Gabriel Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’m really optimistic about what’s going on and the thing we’re building. We have high expectations for ourselves, there’s no doubt, this year. We don’t look at it as a rebuilding year or anything like that.”

Saints

for a visit, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport points out that the team still needs a slot receiver but it seems that New Orleans is currently doing their “due diligence” on Landry as opposed to imminently signing him. Rapoport could see Landry making his decision shortly prior to the 2022 NFL Draft or sometime afterward. He’s considering the Browns as well as the Saints.

The Saints had a private workout with Houston DL Logan Hall. (Aaron Wilson)