NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Falcons

Tom Brady
- NBC Sports’ Tom Curran says Buccaneers QB Tom Brady was genuine in his intent to retire, however, he did obviously have reservations.
- By announcing his retirement early in the offseason, it took the spotlight off of him to a degree. After taking 40 days to reflect, Brady reversed his decision and doesn’t feel bad about it. Brady’s family is also reportedly “very good” with his decision.
- In an interview on NFL Network, former NFL GM and Patriots exec Scott Pioli said, in his opinion, he’s not sure if Brady will actually return to Tampa Bay, and noted there was something “not right” about his exit: “Something wasn’t right when things ended down there, and there was talk about him being traded. I understand he is coming back to Tampa in this statement. That’s what he has to do. I’m just not sure if that’s going to be the case.“
Buccaneers
- NBC Sports’ Peter King reports Brady told Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen this weekend he was coming back and that helped grease the wheels for him to re-sign with Tampa Bay.
- King explains Jensen was potentially looking at $15 million a year in free agency but was willing to re-sign with Tampa Bay for $13 million. The Buccaneers weren’t willing to do that until Brady returned, however.
- Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski‘s friends think he’ll come back and play another year in 2022 if Brady asks him to, per King.
- Brady will make $10.4 million in 2022, but it makes sense for Tampa Bay to tack on an extra year and pay him as one of the top quarterbacks this season. (Tom Pelissero)
- Former Bucs G Ali Marpet said that despite Brady coming out of retirement, he is firm in his decision to stay retired: “I am not unretiring. I’m excited for the Bucs, gonna be a blast to watch haha.” (Tom Krasniqi)
- Jensen’s deal is for three years and $39 million, including base salaries of $1.5 million, $12.5 million and $11 million. There are also a pair of $6.25 million roster bonuses, the first guaranteed the fifth day of the league year and the second guranteed on April 1. (Aaron Wilson)
- Jensen’s 2022 base salary is guaranteed while $9 million of his 2023 base salary is guaranteed and the final $3.5 million is guaranteed for injury and vests to fully guaranteed the fifth day of the 2023 league year. There is a $1.5 million roster bonus due the fifth day of the 2024 league year.
- There are also $1.1 million incentives annualy for playing time and making the playoffs, plus two void years on the end of the deal. (Wilson)
Falcons
- Jordan Schultz reports the Falcons are interested in bringing back WR Russell Gage in 2022.
- ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques reports Dolphins LB Brennan Scarlett is drawing interest from multiple teams, including the Falcons.
