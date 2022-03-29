NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Grady Jarrett, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs GM Jason Licht declined to comment on whether QB Tom Brady would receive a contract extension that would tie him to the team through at least 2023.

“You know, we’re just happy that we have him back,” Licht said, via PFT. “We’ll see where it goes from here. We’re just happy that he’s going to be playing for us this year. We’ll see where it goes.”

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith was asked about the current state of contract talks with star DT Grady Jarrett.

“I’m not going predict. He knows where we stand. We love Grady,” Smith said via the Athletic’s Jeff Schultz. “But we also understand that players may have their own opinions, and that’s welcome. That’s part of the NFL and doing business. We’ll see how it plays out. I love Grady and I’d love to keep coaching him. I’m not going to share any private conversations.”

Former Browns and Lions WR KhaDarel Hodge signed on with the Falcons for one year at $1.07 million with a $35,000 signing bonus and a salary of $1.035 million. (Aaron Wilson)

Panthers

The Athletic’s Joe Person reports the Panthers will hold joint practices with the Patriots in the summer prior to their preseason game.

The Panthers reached out to Newton about coming back as a backup had they landed Deshaun Watson . (Person)

Panthers HC Matt Rhule added the two sides are still in communication: "I love Cam Newton. I think he's an amazing leader. Obviously, he's an amazing football player. Everything that we do has to be right for both the organization and right for him. That's just been conversations, just making sure we stay in touch and touch base. And then we'll see where it all leads to."

Rhule expects "significantly improved" play from QB Sam Darnold this year, despite the fact that the team is looking to add a new quarterback. (Jeremy Fowler)

Rhule isn't set on taking a quarterback at No.6 and said he will continue to evaluate the trade market and believes that either Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, or Matt Corral will be a top-10 pick. (Cameron Wolfe)

Saints

New Saints HC Dennis Allen was asked if S Malcolm Jenkins had committed to another season: “I’m not sure. You’d have to ask Malcolm that question.” (Nick Underhill)

Saints HC Dennis Allen was asked if S Malcolm Jenkins had committed to another season: "I'm not sure. You'd have to ask Malcolm that question." (Nick Underhill)

Allen also told reporters that Taysom Hill's role will change in 2022: "A lot more of the F tight end, move tight end type of role. I think that's the direction that we need to move with him because I think he may be one of the better players in the league in that role. If Jameis is out there playing quarterback, I don't like Taysom standing next to me on the sideline. I think you'll see him more in that type of role." (Katherine Terrell)

Saints GM Mickey Loomis confirmed QB Andy Dalton has agreed to terms with New Orleans as their backup: "He's an experienced quarterback. He'll be a help to Jameis in the event he'll need to play. We can win games with him." (Luke Johnson)

Saints QB Jameis Winston signed a two-year, $28 million contract that includes $21 million guaranteed and a $14 million signing bonus. He will make base salaries of $1.2M (guaranteed) and $12.8M ($5.8M guaranteed for injury at signing, fully guaranteed if he's on the roster as of the third day of the 2023 league year). (Aaron Wilson)

There are also $8 million in incentives for playtime-playoffs-stats. There's an $8 million base escalator in 2023 and three void years starting in 2024.

Saints WR Tre’Quan Smith signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the team that includes a $2 million signing bonus, and salaries of $1.1 million and $2.7 million. It also includes bonuses of up to $1.5 million for catches and touchdowns annually. (Aaron Wilson)