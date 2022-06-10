NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Michael Thomas

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady explained that there are added challenges with his career at this point in his life due to his obligations at home.

“It’s very easy when you’re 25 to know what you want to do the next year,” Brady said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s very challenging when you’re 43 or 44 because there’s a lot of other things that are pressing and a lot of other things that are really important in your life, like your kids and your wife and different relationships, and things are always taking a backseat to football. That’s just how it’s gone for me. So it’s challenging. I’ve got to work through those things. It’s part of what’s challenging about things that’s happening in your life, different decisions you make. I have a great life, I have zero complaints about it, I just try to do the best I can do.”

Brady said that training at 44-years old requires a much larger commitment than when he was younger.

“When the football season starts, I think everyone knows it’s 100 percent football, and it’s just the way you have to be and it’s a big commitment to make. And in order to play every game you’ve got to train really hard, so I’ve got to train really hard at 44 years old, which is a big commitment,” Brady said. “It’s not like it was when I was 25. I don’t think any of us feel like at 25. Thankfully, there’s parts where I’m happy I’m not 25, but there’s other parts where I wish I was 25. I have a very complex, tricky life in different aspects, and I’m just trying to navigate that the best way I can.”

Panthers

Panthers WR Terrace Marshall had a rough rookie season despite flashing potential in the preseason. Ultimately an injury set him back and the former second-round pick never looked comfortable when he returned. Panthers HC Matt Rhule has been impressed with the way he’s responded this offseason, though.

“I think Terrace is healthy. He’s got a great process right now. He’s one of the first guys in the building every morning. He’s learning at a high level and I think he’s challenging himself,” Rhule said via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “The last few days he’s made some plays, which we really need him to do.”

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen is happy with the progress that WR Michael Thomas is making.

“I’m good with where Mike Thomas is. I would much rather him be 100% healthy and out here and all those kinds of things, but that’s not where we’re at right now. He is busting his tail to get himself ready to go, and I feel like he’s making significant progress I think mentally he’s in a great place. And, again, we’re just going to let that process play out and get him healthy. And look, we have a long time to go before we play a game,” Allen said, per Katherine Terrell.