NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers

The impact of Buccaneers QB Tom Brady coming back out of a short-lived retirement cannot be overstated for Tampa Bay. Beyond just Brady’s sizable contributions at the game’s most important position, he’s also a magnetic draw for other players, allowing the Buccaneers to once again bring back many of their pending free agents and make some key outside additions.

“They know what Tom brings and we got a shot for another ring. And that’s it. That’s bottom line,” Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians said via NFL Media’s Steve Wyche. “It’s all about the ring again. Not reloading, not seeing who’s going to do this, who’s going to do that, how we are we going to fit this guy in. Everybody knows their role again right now. . . . The smile really hasn’t come off my face. I’m drinking too much, but other than that it’s been a constant celebration. It was huge for us to have Tom back.”

Arians added there was a huge relief of not having to find a replacement for Brady at quarterback, as the pickings have been slim this offseason.

“We had started to uncover as many stones as we possibly could,” Arians said. “We would’ve turned over every stone. … Jason did his calls. We were in the midst of all that stuff when Tom decided to come back and thank God we could say, ‘No thanks, brother. We’re out of it.'” He also again refuted any notion of a rift between himself and Brady. “I have no clue where it comes from,” he said. “Somebody’s got to write a story every day about something. Tom and I have a great relationship. Even during the retirement: ‘Where you at?’ ‘I’m in Italy.’ ‘How’s it going?’ ‘Got the kids over here.’ You know, just checking on him. I can’t get him back on the golf course because he’s traveling too much, so I can’t win enough money off of him.”

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reports Bucs QB Tom Brady is recruiting free agents to Tampa Bay, nothing at this time is happening between him and the Dolphins, despite some recent rumors out of Boston.

is recruiting free agents to Tampa Bay, nothing at this time is happening between him and the Dolphins, despite some recent rumors out of Boston. Buccaneers DE William Gholston‘s one-year, $4.5 million contract includes a $3 million guaranteed roster bonus and up to $1.25 million in playing-time and Super Bowl incentives. (Doug Kyed)

Panthers

No team openly courted Deshaun Watson like the Panthers did. Now that they’ve struck out, it’s time to pivot. Perhaps that means in the draft with a prospect to develop, which is what this class has a lot of. Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said in an ideal world, that’s how they’d like to build a team, but that obviously is easier said than done and they’ll look at everything.

“Ideally, you have a young guy that you can drop in there. That’s the most cost-efficient way to do it,” Fitterer said via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “Surround him with veteran talent, have a young quarterback on a cost-efficient contract. That’s a great way to build your team. We did that in Seattle. That’s probably the right way to build it — draft and develop. That’d be a really good plan for us moving forward. But we’re open to all options.”

Regardless of if the Panthers go with a rookie or find another veteran, a better roster around the quarterback will help whoever it ends up being. That’s where Fitterer has put his energies this offseason and he feels like the team has made real progress.

“Our whole focus is to get the whole team right. I think last year we came in, kind of reset that defense and built that defense. We got some pieces this year, rebuilt this offense,” Fitterer said. “We have a much better offensive line. We got the running backs. We got the skilled position (players) at receiver. Eventually, it’s going to get to the point where you can drop a quarterback in and just take off. That’s what we’re building towards, and I think we’re a lot closer this year than we have been the last year or two.”