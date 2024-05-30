NFC Notes: Tommy DeVito, Ben Sinnott, Vic Fangio, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Second-round TE Ben Sinnott drew comparisons to 49ers TE George Kittle and FB Kyle Juszczyk during the pre-draft process and landed with the Commanders. Sinnott is flattered by those comparisons and is confident he can live up to them.

“It’s crazy to even be in conversation or have anyone even think to compare you to guys of that caliber. It means everything,” Sinnott said, via the Grant and Danny podcast. “Hearing that, and the trust that he has for me, it’s super inspiring, and it gives me a lot of confidence going forward.”

“Through the process I’ve kind of heard a little bit of everything how people view me, but I think how the front office and the coaches with the Commanders view me is perfect.”

Former Bears assistant director of pro scouting Chris White is joining the Commanders as the Director of Pro Scouting, per Neil Stratton.

Eagles

Eagles DL Jalen Carter is excited to work with DC Vic Fangio and said that his coaching style resonates with him, even as Fangio’s arrival in Philadelphia leaves a wake of disgruntled players from his year with the Dolphins.

“I love Vic, man. Old school. He’s fun to talk to. A good coach,” Carter said via Zach Berman. “…I’m all about old-school football. If you know Apopka High School, where I’m from (in) the city of Apopka, our culture is old school with everything we did, from running stadiums and stuff like that. It’s always been old school, hard work. I’m ready to be coached any kind of way — old school, new school, whatever you want to call it.”

Giants

The Giants made moves for quarterbacks like Drew Lock and Nathan Rourke while also attempting to trade up in the draft for Drake Maye. Giants QB Tommy DeVito thinks there wouldn’t have been so many acquisitions at the position if he was a third-round pick instead of being undrafted.

“Yeah, we’re not having this conversation for sure [if I was a third-round pick]. But at the end of the day, like I said, control what you can control, keep the chip on my shoulder, keep working,” DeVito said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “Everyone has always been overlooked and it’s kind of the same deal I was in last year. I know the offense now and I’ve been in some situations before. Looking forward to doing it again.”

DeVito was never worried about his status on the team after proving he could be successful last season.

“I was never worried,” DeVito said. “Everything happens for a reason. I showed what I can do on the field. Obviously, there are highs and lows. But to be a rookie thrown into it, it’s a tough deal. I tried to make the most of it and then control what I can control.”

DeVito said he learned to take what defenses give him after being “too aggressive sometimes” in 2023.

“Taking what the defense gives me,” DeVito said. “I think I was a little too aggressive sometimes. Got me in trouble a couple games. There were two interceptions like back-to-back. It was the same exact thing back-to-back. But looking back I was like, ‘Why the hell did I do that?'”