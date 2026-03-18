NFC Notes: Travis Etienne, Kenny Pickett, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

During a recent media appearance, former Falcons GM Terry Fontenot commented on the team’s current quarterback situation involving Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr., and now former Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa.

“The situation that they’re in right now, they move on from Kirk Cousins, so now they need to add to the quarterback room,” Fontenot said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “So, adding Tua, that’s a good business decision, right? You’ve got Miami paying for him, you’re paying just over $1 million on that contract, so it makes sense for them to get him in, take a look at him.”

“I know the mindset of Mike is to focus on the rehab, do everything you can do to get healthy, and get back on the field to get back on the field so you can go and compete so you can help this team,” said Fontenot. “He’s had adversity through his whole career, particularly in college, and every time, that dude just comes back stronger. Definitely rooting for him in that situation.”

Panthers

Kenny Pickett caught on with the Panthers on a one-year deal this offseason. Pickett highly praised QB Bryce Young, saying he is constantly working to improve and has great character.

“He’s a great guy. I respect him and his journey that he’s been on,” Pickett said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “Seems like he’s constantly working, constantly trying to improve and seems like a great person. So definitely looking forward to working with him.”

Pickett said he met with HC Dave Canales during the pre-draft process in 2022 while Canales was the Seahawks’ quarterbacks coach.

“Really just enjoyed my time with him. Just a great person, one of the guys you really want to be around in this league, in this profession,” Pickett said. “Tough business, but great people make it a lot easier.”

As for the free-agent market, Pickett wanted to join a “great system with great people.”

“I really just wanted to get in a great system with great people. That’s just where I’m at right now,” Pickett said. “I’m really not trying to look too far down the road. I want to be a positive addition to this team and help any way I can.”

Saints

Travis Etienne told reporters when opening things up at his introductory press conference that his name has been pronounced incorrectly for his entire career so far. Saints RBtold reporters when opening things up at his introductory press conference that his name has been pronounced incorrectly for his entire career so far.

“Etienne, like A-C-H-A-N-E,” he said, via NFL.com. “That’s how you’ve always said Travis Etienne.”

“It was more than a cherry on top, man; it was the cake, the cherry — It was everything, you know?” Etienne said of returning home to Louisiana. “Just having an opportunity to be able to play for the Saints, you know, just growing up, in Louisiana, been a Saints fan my whole life, you know? And being able to be blessed with this opportunity, man, It’s like, I feel like it was more than a cherry on top — it was everything.” Etienne spoke about his admiration for QB Tyler Shough and his memories of growing up as a Saints fan in Louisiana. “I feel like Tyler, he’s a really good guy, you know?” Etienne said. “I feel like I’m excited to see his growth. I feel like he’s hungry, and that’s what you ask for a quarterback, and I feel like, he’s definitely gonna accelerated his process. I’m just excited to watch him work and get to learn him, and just be able to understand, get a feel for him, you know, because it’s a difference of, whenever you’re with a guy for eight years, you kind of just know inside and out. So, getting to know a quarterback again, I feel like it’s different, but Tyler is gonna make it an easier process, and I feel like I’m happy he’s my quarterback.” “My most vivid memories just come from Deuce McAllister and Reggie Bush, that running back duo,” Etienne added. “And I feel like that’s kind of what’s driven me and my brother to pursue running backs, you know? And just for us to have this full circle moment, me be able to come here and be able to chase that — go chase their stats after all these years, and I’m forever grateful.” The Saints signed Etienne to a four-year, $47 million deal that includes $28 million guaranteed, $24 million fully guaranteed at signing, and a $12 million signing bonus. (OTC)