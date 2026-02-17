NFC Notes: Tremaine Edmunds, Rashan Gary, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- Per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds has the clearest path to a release in his contract of all the team’s players and will save Chicago $15 million of cap space while counting as only $2.4 million of dead money.
- Fishbain adds that the team likely wants to keep him and has no clear replacement, yet there is still a chance they can make some restructuring to keep the 27-year-old linebacker.
Lions
- Lions C Graham Glasgow has one year left on his contract, and releasing him as a post-June 1st designation would save the team $7 million in cap space. (Colton Pouncy)
Packers
- Per Matt Schneidman, two major candidates to be cut by the Packers are OL Elgton Jenkins, who appeared to fracture his leg in Week 10, and would save Green Bay $19.5 million with a release.
- Another is DE Rashan Gary, who has a 2026 base salary of $18 million, and a cut would free up about $11 million in cap space.
