NFC Notes: Trent Williams, 49ers, Cardinals, Panthers

49ers

Fans chanted “one more year” to 49ers LT Trent Williams when speaking to Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter following their Monday Night win over the Colts. Williams said he’s “nowhere near done” in response.

“I’m nowhere near done, so we’ve got a few years,” Williams said, via SportsCenter. “I’m not leaving. I’m not going nowhere.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes San Francisco has a decision point coming up with Williams this offseason. He’s under contract for 2026 but has the second-biggest cap number on the team and it’s the last year of his deal. Fowler adds the 49ers could sign Williams to an extension, but it would likely be at a market rate despite his age.

If the 49ers don’t want to make that investment in a player who’s 37, even if he’s still playing well, Fowler says that could result in Williams being released or traded.

Cardinals

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill historically has not had a quick trigger, and points out not only do both GM Monti Ossenfort and GM Jonathan Gannon have two years left on their deals, but that Bidwill is still paying buyout money for former HC Kliff Kingsbury .

Breer believes Ossenfort is on pretty solid ground. He's less confident about Gannon, noting it doesn't seem like a decision has been made, but there could end up being other staff changes.

Cardinals CB Budda Baker had concussion symptoms when he came in to work this week and was placed in the concussion protocol. (Darren Urban)

had concussion symptoms when he came in to work this week and was placed in the concussion protocol. (Darren Urban) Gannon confirmed CB Garrett Williams tore his Achilles. He didn’t offer clarity on first-round DT Walter Nolen‘s knee injury but said it’s possible Nolen won’t need surgery. (Josh Weinfuss)

Panthers

Despite putting up a career-high in sacks, Panthers DT Derrick Brown was left out of the Pro Bowl in his first season coming off a major injury. Brown expressed his disappointment but was adamant that it won’t have an effect on his confidence going forward.

“I was disappointed. Being the competitor I am, definitely want the opportunity to represent my team in the Pro Bowl,” Brown said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “It’s one of those things, I guess my peers and coaches don’t think I’m good enough to be in there. So I’ll take that with a grain of salt and just keep working.”

“I was definitely shocked I didn’t make it. I feel like I’m playing good ball coming back off of the injury. It’s not gonna knock my confidence down any. They still gotta stop that s— on Sundays, so it is what it is.”