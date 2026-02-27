NFC Notes: Trent Williams, Malik Willis, 49ers, Cardinals, Panthers

49ers
49ers GM John Lynch said he’s met with LT Trent Williams‘ representatives and he’s committed to find a solution that would keep him in the Bay Area.
“What I’ll tell you is that in recent weeks I’ve met with both Trent and with his agent, Vincent Taylor, and had really good and substantive meetings,” Lynch said, via Around The NFL. “Here’s what I know: Trent loves being a Niner. We love having Trent as a Niner, and it’s up to us to figure that out and to thread that needle.”
Lynch added that a restructure remains in the works and the two sides have had productive conversations.
“I’m not going to get into specifics of it. What I will say is we met with Vince just today, and I think we’re on the right track,” Lynch said. “I know this, he’s been a tremendous asset to our organization. We love having him. My hope, and I’ve shared this with Trent, is that his name’s up there in the rafters with the greats that have played for the Niners because he certainly fits that category.”
Cardinals
Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort praised QB Malik Willis, but wasn’t prepared to get into evaluations regarding specific players.
“Malik did a great job when he went in there for Green Bay this year,” he said, via Cards Wire. “I was with Malik for a short time there in Tennessee, had a great college career coming out. So he’s one of the quarterbacks who’s available. We’ll evaluate all our options, whether it’s free agency, the draft, with that position, with every position. And we’ll be prepared to do what’s best for the team.”
Panthers
Panthers GM Dan Morgan highlighted linebacker as a position the team will target aggressively in both free-agency and the draft.
“In terms of free agency in the draft, I think that’s a position that we’ll try to attack,” Morgan said, via the team’s website. “We’re looking for guys that, that are, that are leaders, that are playmakers, and that are culture fits for us. So we’re excited about attacking that and putting the work in.”
Morgan is looking for a leader of the defense, who wears the green dot. He added that he not only needs to be physically tough but mentally sharp as well.
“I would say the No. 1 thing is, standing in front of that huddle, those 10 other guys are looking at you,” Morgan said. “I think that guy has to be a really good leader, somebody that the guys are going to follow, somebody that the guys are going to respect. And then obviously from a playing standpoint, you have to be instinctual, you have to be smart, you have to be tough. You have to be physical. Those are the type of guys we want to bring in here, and he’s got to fit with our culture. He’s got to be our type of guy.”
Edge rusher is another position Morgan hopes to solve this off-season and said that they could double dip at both linebacker and edge.
“I think there’ll definitely be a linebacker there we like, there’ll be an edge that we probably like there too (at 19),” Morgan said. “So we’ve just really got to weigh that with free agency and just kind of see how it goes in free agency and then. And you know, I think you always adjust your plan based off what you did in free agency, but that’s not to say that we wouldn’t double dip at a certain position, whether edge or linebacker or both.”
