NFC Notes: Trent Williams, Malik Willis, 49ers, Cardinals, Panthers

49ers GM John Lynch said he’s met with LT Trent Williams‘ representatives and he’s committed to find a solution that would keep him in the Bay Area.

“What I’ll tell you is that in recent weeks I’ve met with both Trent and with his agent, Vincent Taylor, and had really good and substantive meetings,” Lynch said, via Around The NFL. “Here’s what I know: Trent loves being a Niner. We love having Trent as a Niner, and it’s up to us to figure that out and to thread that needle.”

Lynch added that a restructure remains in the works and the two sides have had productive conversations.

“I’m not going to get into specifics of it. What I will say is we met with Vince just today, and I think we’re on the right track,” Lynch said. “I know this, he’s been a tremendous asset to our organization. We love having him. My hope, and I’ve shared this with Trent, is that his name’s up there in the rafters with the greats that have played for the Niners because he certainly fits that category.”

Cardinals

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort praised QB Malik Willis, but wasn’t prepared to get into evaluations regarding specific players.

“Malik did a great job when he went in there for Green Bay this year,” he said, via Cards Wire. “I was with Malik for a short time there in Tennessee, had a great college career coming out. So he’s one of the quarterbacks who’s available. We’ll evaluate all our options, whether it’s free agency, the draft, with that position, with every position. And we’ll be prepared to do what’s best for the team.”

Panthers

Panthers GM Dan Morgan highlighted linebacker as a position the team will target aggressively in both free-agency and the draft.