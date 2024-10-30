NFC Notes: Trevon Diggs, Dexter Lawrence, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

The Cowboys lost to the 49ers 30-24 in Week 8, bringing its record to 3-4 nearing the midway mark of the season. Mike McCarthy referred to CB Trevon Diggs confronting a reporter regarding a post on X following Sunday’s game as a byproduct of the frustration around the team.

“But I think we have to be better in those moments. I always talk about staying on a high road,” McCarthy said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “That’s part of our responsibility in this business. But I’m not ignorant or naive to the fact that this generation, that’s part of the world they live in, the social media world. You have to manage that. That’s part of being a professional athlete and that’s part of representing this organization properly.”

Diggs admitted he let his emotions get out of control.

“I just let my emotions get the best of me,” Diggs said. “But at the end of the day still doesn’t make it right for anybody just to be saying anything, just trying to throw dirt on your name or make you seem like you’re doing bad or a bad job because I felt like I played my hardest game yesterday.”

Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer said it’s best for players to stay away from criticism on social media after games.

“Obviously it’s important that we all be professionals with it and it’s not the kind of thing that we want to do,” Zimmer said. “You probably shouldn’t be reading tweets right after the game, but I don’t know if that’s what it was.”

Eagles

As the trade deadline looms, the Eagles will have one more real chance to add any contributors they think they could need for the stretch run. Philadelphia HC Nick Sirianni spoke about his belief in the players they have and implied he won’t be concerned if they stand pat at the deadline.

“I love the team that we have,” Sirianni said, via the team’s website. “And I think this team is really coming together. With that being said, I know we’re always looking for ways to improve our team. I know [Executive Vice President/General Manager] Howie [Roseman] is the best at that — of always, always, always, looking at ways he can improve the football team. I admire that and value that of how he goes to work there.

“But like I said, love the guys that we have. I think we’re coming together really nicely as a team. But we’ll see how this next week plays out.” Giants Giants DT Dexter Lawrence II has emerged as one of the league’s elite over the last few seasons thanks to his rare level of disruption in the passing game. Former Giants DC Wink Martindale compared Lawrence to some of the best athletes when talking about his dominance. “He’s like a Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan of nose tackles,” Martindale said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. New York DC Shane Bowen outlined why Lawrence’s sack production at nose tackle is so impressive because of the numerous ways to double or triple-team him. “The reason it’s probably so hard to have that [sack production] is the ability of these offenses to get four hands on him so easily,” Bowen added. “It is a hard position to get that kind of production just because it does get so crowded in there.”