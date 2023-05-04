NFC Notes: Trevon Diggs, Saquon Barkley, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs hopes that he and the team can come to an agreement on a contract extension.

“Hopefully something gets figured out,” Diggs said, via PFT. “I love Dallas. I love being here. We’ll see.”

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons hasn’t attended the team’s offseason program as he works in Austin where he’s picking up weight to play more defensive end next season. Parsons does plan on attending OTAs. (Calvin Watkins)

Eagles

When appearing on 975TheFanatic, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Eagles weren’t totally sold on selecting DT Jalen Carter at No. 9 overall until the defensive lineman spoke to HC Nick Sirianni and GM Howie Roseman on draft day.

“When you start, you start with Jalen Carter, and the interesting part is that I don’t really think – and they went back and forth on him, back and forth on him for a long time. It was not like it was a a slam dunk decision, ‘Oh, yeah, we’re going to take Jalen Carter.’ But what was key, was the day of the draft, that Thursday, Jalen Carter got on the phone with Nick Sirianni and other Eagles officials and told them how much he wanted to be there and how important it was and what kind of version of Jalen Carter they would be getting. And I believe that the call he made that day, in addition to the way the board fell, were instrumental in him winding up there,” said Schefter, via 975TheFanatic.

The Eagles invite free-agent TE Sammis Reyes to their rookie minicamp this weekend, per Aaron Wilson.

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen said they plan on speaking with RB Saquon Barkley‘s representation this week in order to get an extension done.

“At some point over the next couple of days, we’ll circle back up, and we’ll have some conversations as to where we are, where they may be, and see if we can get something done,” Schoen said, via NFL.com.

Schoen said they want to keep Barkley but only at the right price.

“Listen, Saquon is a very good football player, captain last year. He’s a good locker room guy. I love him. We want him to be here,” Schoen said. “But you’ve got to have a deal where both parties are happy with where you end up. That’s what we’re going to try to work for and see if we can get something we can both agree on.”