NFC Notes: Trevor Penning, Commanders, Giants, Saints

Commanders

Commanders DB Quan Martin is in the concussion protocol, according to HC Ron Rivera. (Nicki Jhabvala)

Giants

Giants WR Darius Slayton said watching the film revealed how many individual mistakes they made in Week 1’s loss to the Cowboys.

“I think the first thing when you’re watching film when you watch plays individually it’s easy to look at this play and be like, ‘This guy didn’t do that or this guy didn’t do this or I didn’t do this or that,’ and kind of the overarching thing that you come to is that we all had one too many ‘my bads,’” said Slayton, via GiantsWire. “Ultimately, when you’re trying to win a football game, you can’t have everybody having multiple ‘my bads’ or, ‘I would’ve done this different, I would’ve done that different,’ so, I’d probably say that was just the main thing. We had too much of that.”

Giants K Graham Gano ‘s new three-year, $16.5 million extension includes a new 2023 base salary of $1.25 million which is guaranteed. He has base salaries of $3.085 million, $4.415 million, and $4.5 million in the new years of the deal. (Over The Cap)

‘s new three-year, $16.5 million extension includes a new 2023 base salary of $1.25 million which is guaranteed. He has base salaries of $3.085 million, $4.415 million, and $4.5 million in the new years of the deal. (Over The Cap) Gano’s 2024 base salary and a $2 million roster bonus are guaranteed. Another $2.5 million in either a signing bonus or an option bonus is guaranteed.

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen isn’t concerned with LT Trevor Penning and believes he has a bright future with the team.

“From Trevor Penning? No, I’m not concerned. This guy’s going to be a good player,” Allen said, via Saints Wire. “You’ve got a young guy that’s playing against an extremely good front. So does he have to get better? Absolutely. Am I concerned? No. I think we just keep our head down and keep going to work, and we’ll keep getting better. We’ll make our evaluations when we get to the end of the season and see where we’re at. I think this kid’s going to be just fine.”