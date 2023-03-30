NFC Notes: Trey Lance, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows writes it’s unlikely the 49ers trade QB Trey Lance in the coming months, if for no other reason than they still have a lot of uncertainty at quarterback and it’s hard to see another team giving up a lot for Lance given how big of a question mark he is.

That said, Barrows says it's entirely possible and perhaps even likely Lance is a trade candidate in 2024 when the 49ers have a clearer picture at quarterback. But he points out San Francisco of all teams should be prepared for the unexpected at the position.

Barrows mentions the 49ers like OT Jaylon Moore and believe he’s talented, perhaps more talented than OL Colton McKivitz who is currently the favorite to replace Mike McGlinchey at right tackle. However, he adds he gets the sense San Francisco thinks Moore needs to improve his drive and intensity.

Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis had a formal Combine interview with the San Francisco 49ers. (Justin Melo)

Cardinals

ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins ‘ contract is proving to be a major impediment to a deal getting done right now. He’s owed $19.45 million in 2023 and turns 31 in June.

Graziano notes he got the sense other teams want the Cardinals to eat some of Hopkins' salary to facilitate a trade but that would partially defeat the purpose of trading him away in the first place.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, TCU RB Kendre Miller (knee) is ahead of schedule with his recovery and met with the Cardinals on Thursday at his pro day.

Rams

Things have undeniably been a lot different for the Rams from where they were a year ago coming off of a Super Bowl win. That’s usually what happens when NFL teams go 5-12. However, Rams GM Les Snead pushed back on the idea that the Rams are extra “boring” this offseason, pointing out they usually aren’t active in free agency anyways so how different is their approach really this offseason?

“I agree with Les, I think this is the mode we’re normally in this time of year,” Rams president Kevin Demoff added via the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “We always lose more players than we gain. … That has really been at the heart of our model for the past few years … pretty standard for us. I think the difference this year has been normally there is a high-profile move of some sort via trade, or some maneuver, or we’ve signed players who have been cut who didn’t qualify in the comp formula that is accompanied the start of free agency. This year, we haven’t done that. Philosophically, it’s been where we’ve been at. … This year, it’s the model without a little bit of the ‘sizzle’ that has come outside of it. But I actually don’t feel that we’ve strayed too far from our core DNA under Sean and Les.”

Despite all of the change, the Rams are bringing back HC Sean McVay, DT Aaron Donald, QB Matthew Stafford and WR Cooper Kupp. While they acknowledge there will be some unique challenges as they approach this season with more “discipline,” the Rams still think they can make the playoffs.

“I really believe in this team, this year, with what we have (and) with what we’re going to have,” Demoff said. “I fully expect this team to be a playoff team. … Obviously, we’ll see how it plays out. … Everybody here believes in this team’s capability to have a run this year. That, to us, I don’t think you’ll ever see this team comprised certainly of Sean, Les, myself believe that we’re going into a year where we’re not capable of making the playoffs (and) not making a run.”

Rodrigue mentions there were some voices in the building who discussed if tearing the roster down after the Super Bowl was the right move. Instead, they recommitted to Stafford, Donald and Kupp and those three are basically locked into the roster.

Demoff said they don’t regret doing that: “For the most part, I don’t regret any of the decisions that we made with the players who were on the 2021 roster, and how that all played out.”

Rodrigue adds there’s internal belief the Rams will be ready to step on the gas pedal again in 2024, as they have their first-round pick for the first time since 2016 and should have in the neighborhood of $60 million in cap space.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Rams had a meeting with Florida G O’Cyrus Torrence at his pro day.

at his pro day. According to Justin Melo, Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott has met with the Rams at his pro day.

has met with the Rams at his pro day. Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey met with the Rams before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)