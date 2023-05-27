NFC Notes: Trey Lance, 49ers, Rams, Packers

49ers

49ers QB Trey Lance said his time spent with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was very beneficial for him and his game.

“Being able to be around Patrick was awesome,” Lance said, via NBC Sports. “Just picking his brain, learning about just the type of guy he is, how he spends his free time, offseason, and then more about his in-season schedule as well.”

Lance said his mental reps have put him in a much better position and he’s much more comfortable in the offense.

“I learned a ton,” Lance said. “I was able to focus on the right things. Just having a better idea, even better this year coming into year three of what is expected of me, how to run the offense, being able to watch Jimmy and Brock play at such a high level.”

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford said he’s enjoying the energy their new rookies are bringing to the team.

“It’s fun. They bring a lot of energy to practice, to the locker room, to meeting rooms,” Stafford said, via RamsWire. “I feel like I’m getting to teach a bunch, which is a good time as a quarterback.”

Packers

The NFL announced on Monday that Green Bay would host the 2025 NFL Draft. Packers CEO Mark Murphy said they are honored to host the event.

“We are so excited and honored to be able to host the draft in 2025,” Murphy said, via the team’s official site. “I’m just really happy, not only for the organization but for the whole community. Actually, the entire state is going to benefit from it. It’s a huge event and it grows every year. It’s going to be spectacular.”