NFC Notes: Trey Lance, Evan Neal, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Trey Lance knew that the team’s preseason opener on Sunday was going to be a big game for both himself and his career going forward with Dallas.

“I think everything works out how it’s supposed to,” Lance said Friday, via Patrik Walker of the team website. “That’s the truth. I believe I’m where I’m supposed to be. I live in the present, one day at a time, taking it one meeting and one marker at a time; and controlling what I can control.”

“I’m going into this game the same as I’ve gone into every other game my whole entire life — college, high school,” Lance added. “I don’t think that I’ll put too much extra in it. I’m not going to play any harder than I have in the past, or not harder. Big game for me. Big game for us. So, I’m excited to go out there and play well.”

Eagles

Eagles OL Mekhi Becton talked about moving to RG from OT in his first year with the team as he competes for the starting job.

“It’s still O-line at the end of the day,” Becton said, via Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’ve still got to get my hands, I still got to do my footwork. So it’s just all about having my footwork, just got to do it tighter than I did at tackle.”

Eagles second-round DB Cooper DeJean believes the third preseason game is a realistic return date to get him some work before the regular season. (Zach Berman)

Giants

Giants OT Evan Neal has had a rough first two seasons in the NFL after being a first-round pick in 2022. Neal understands the magnitude of the upcoming seasons and knows he has to perform to solidify his future with the team.

“Yeah, it’s a big year for me,” Neal said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I’m not going to sit here and act like it’s not, but at the end of the day, the past two years, they weren’t perfect by any means, but I feel like they were solid. They definitely weren’t what I wanted them to be, but a lot of things that happened were just out of my control, just like the future, it’s out of my control. I can only control the present and how I approach every single day, and that will be a big indication of my future.”