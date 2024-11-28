NFC Notes: Trey Lance, Marshon Lattimore, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) practiced on Wednesday, via Nicki Jhabvala.

Cowboys

Dallas gave up a fourth-round pick for QB Trey Lance and there’s a chance he ends his Cowboys career without ever making a start. Dallas EVP Stephen Jones doesn’t regret the trade and admitted QB Dak Prescott‘s uncertain future at the time played a role in their decision to add Lance.

“[Lance] is a top-tier pick, a guy we had at the top,” Jones said, via 105.3 The Fan (h/t Pro Football Talk). “As you know, Dak was coming up for a contract, and we wanted to take a look at a good, young talent and didn’t feel like we could get anything from a quality standpoint like we could get with Trey. As it turns out, we ended up signing Dak long-term. So, obviously that puts a little less need in terms of having to rush to do something with Trey. Matter of fact, it makes it hard because Trey, I’m sure, is wanting to see what’s out there now that we have committed to Dak long-term. But I don’t regret that at all.”

Jones said OT Asim Richards has a high ankle sprain. (Jon Machota)

Giants

Giants QB Tommy DeVito said his whole body was sore after sustaining four sacks and hit nine times in Week 12’s loss to the Buccaneers.

“Sore. My whole body’s kind of sore,” DeVito said, via ProFootballTalk. “First time playing in a while, took a couple shots. It’s not even 48 hours, so things are still kind of just settling in.”