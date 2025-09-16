NFC Notes: Tucker Kraft, Jordan Love, J.J. McCarthy, Packers, Vikings

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love believes that TE Tucker Kraft is going to have a big year following his first career 100-yard receiving performance.

“That’s what Tuck is every day,” Love said, via ESPN. “He comes in and puts that work in. In practice every day, he’s making those big-time plays, and he’s very consistent right now. I don’t think it’s a secret for him to go out there and ball like he does. First time having 100 yards, which is pretty cool for him. He just goes out there and takes the work from practice into the games and is consistent with what he does. It’s something we’ve just got to keep building on with him, but Tuck’s a guy that’s going to have a big year.”

Packers DB Xavier McKinney called Kraft one of the best tight ends in the league, not only because of his receiving ability, but also his willingness to be an in-line blocker.

“I think he’s one of the best that we have in this league,” McKinney said. “[Thursday’s] game pretty much showed it, but he does this to me every game. He’s a guy that can go out there, and he can play as a receiver. He blocks his ass off. It’s really nothing that he doesn’t really do. He does everything well. He’s an all-around tight end.”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell revealed C Ryan Kelly and LT Justin Skule are in the concussion protocol and the early signs are positive. (Alec Lewis)

Minnesota RB Aaron Jones is getting his hamstring evaluated and is likely to miss Week 3. (Lewis)

O'Connell made it clear that QB J.J. McCarthy's absence is completely because of his ankle sprain and not his performance. (Kevin Seifert)

The Vikings weren’t able to get much going on offense during Sunday night’s loss to the Falcons. QB J.J. McCarthy has struggled for most of the season, other than a great second half against the Bears last week.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell made it clear that he needs to be better for the team’s offense to get things turned around.

“Obviously, a very disappointing performance tonight,” O’Connell said, via Pro Football Talk. “Got to coach better, specifically me. Our team will handle the adversity that is right at our feet, and we’ve got to go back to work and improve immediately.”

“It’s going to be easy to put the microscope on J.J. and there’s certainly some plays, some throws, some things he’d like to get another shot at, but I thought when we did move it he made some throws and showed his athleticism, but as a group we did not execute,” O’Connell said.