NFC Notes: Tyler Allgeier, Jaxson Dart, Falcons, Giants, Saints

Falcons

when asked if he’d like to be back in Atlanta: “That is the plan, or… We’ll see. I mean, I don’t know. It’s my first time being a free agent, I guess. It should be very interesting. … I think I always had my eyes on being the starter, but we had B come in.” (Kendall) Falcons HC Raheem Morris said, “We dodged a big-time bullet,” when talking about the injury to DL Brandon Dorlus. (D.Orlando Ledbetter)

Giants

Giants QB Jaxson Dart spoke about having veteran Russell Wilson as a mentor in his first NFL season.

“From his perspective, losing the starting job was a hard thing to do, but, he was the first person to reach out to me after I talked to the coaches about it, just telling me he’s got my back,” Dart said, via NFL.com. “Saying he’s here for me and whatever I need. That just spoke volumes to the kind of character that he has and the kind of man he is.”

“Coming into this thing, you never know how the veterans will react to having a young quarterback drafted high underneath them,” Dart added. “I was definitely curious, too. But from the moment I got here Russ has been nothing but just an amazing person, a great teammate, a really good mentor. He really cares about football, like he has an obsession, an addiction to the game. He just wants to win, and he’ll do whatever that takes as a teammate, whether he’s on the field or off the field.”

“Russ has an ability to understand in that moment whether it’s a time to say something to me or just back off and come back at a later time,” Dart explained. “He’s constantly helping me through things on the iPad, adjustments we can make. There is a lot of communication.”

One potential head coaching candidate this offseason told Josina Anderson the following regarding the Giants’ job: “I think the Giants job will be the best available. They are the team poised to take the biggest jump next season. Of the teams opening up, they have the best all-around D-line, best skill players once healthy and you can build with their QB, who’s got a lot of upside…..I think their O-line is better than some other teams I see coming open….There is a lot you can do with that talent. You would love to have the talent they already have in place.”

According to Dianna Russini, the Browns, Giants, Steelers, and Titans all had internal discussions about Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman before he announced he was returning next season.

Saints

Per Nick Underhill, the ankle injury suffered by Saints OT Kelvin Banks is not considered to be a long-term issue.

is not considered to be a long-term issue. Underhill also points out that Saints DE Chase Young has had a true resurgence with the team, recording 10 sacks in 12 games.