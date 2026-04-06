NFC Notes: Tyler Allgeier, Kyle Shanahan, Draft Visits, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Kyle Shanahan is entering his 10th year as the 49ers’ head coach. When speaking to reporters at the NFL’s annual meetings, owner Jed York said he still wants Shanahan to stay put for longer than the remaining three years on his deal.

“I think Kyle’s got three years left (on his contract),” York said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “I want Kyle to be here for a long time. He’s been here for a long time. I want him to be here even longer.”

Regarding Brock Purdy, Shanahan spoke about his approach with the quarterback as the offseason ramps up.

“It always starts with the cut-ups with Brock,” Shanahan said. “We go pretty hard on him on every bad clip. You give him soft compliments on the good clips, and he’s really good at taking (them). And we give him a plan when he comes in based on the film.”

Shanahan said they usually give Purdy a list of five things to work on each offseason, but that depends on how many areas they can identify to correct.

“That depends on how many things we see, and then he starts in Phase 1,” Shanahan said. “And Brock is really fun that way because he’s fun to coach, because he’s always humble and never takes it personally. And he usually fixes that stuff by training camp.”

The 49ers are interested in hosting IPP DL Uar Bernard for a visit. (Ryan Fowler)

Cardinals

Arizona signed RB Tyler Allgeier in free agency, who was testing the market for the first time after playing out a rookie deal as a former fifth-round pick. Allgeier reflected on sharing a backfield with star RB Bijan Robinson and how he went about his business of steadying the ship to give the starter a break.

“Not going crazy to where you’re doing crazy stuff, like going crazy, like you’re out of the technique and stuff, but I think just playing your ball, don’t chase for the big play,” Allgeier said, via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “The big play’s going to happen. Just being able to … just keep going forward, four-and-a-half yards a carry, and then just keep moving the chains. I think that was the big thing… So, being able to complement each other and just keep moving the chains and just end of the day, getting the win.”

“I think falling forward, getting those YAC yards, being able to do that. I take a lot of pride in that. Just not being … If it’s a one-on-one, just make sure we’re going forward, not getting [stalemated]. Whether if there’s a D-lineman who breaks through and he’s free, just being able to get back at the line of scrimmage at least instead of taking negative. I think that’s the biggest one.”

Allgeier was clear about how highly he values ball security, as someone who hasn’t fumbled once in 676 professional carries.

“Ball security [is] job security is what my coach says. So being able to hold the ball high and tight, the ball is the lifeline … just the fate of the organization. So being able to just keep it off the ground, whether it’s a pass or obviously when we’re running the ball, just keeping it off the ground as much as we can.

“Obviously, things are going to happen. It could be a bad bounce or a helmet, but just doing what we can to not let that happen. So I think that’s the most important thing. That’s just not for running backs. That’s for everyone who carries the ball.”

Texas Tech WR Reggie Virgil will take a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Aaron Wilson)

Rams

Texas Tech WR Reggie Virgil has a private meeting set up with the Rams. (Aaron Wilson)

Seahawks

New Mexico DE Keyshawn James-Newby will visit the Seahawks. (Justin Melo)