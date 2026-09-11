NFC Notes: Tyler Guyton, Darius Slayton, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys LT Tyler Guyton said that he made small tweaks to his off-season regimen, which includes a better diet and taking better care of himself through treatment.

“I made smaller tweaks — trying to be more tough, and things like that,” he said, via the team’s website. “But, honestly, it was just a good diet, working out harder, trying to do prehab instead of rehab, and just trying to check all my boxes before I get out there on the field.”

Guyton added that he feels great entering the season and he’s learned from early mistakes he’s had in the past.

“Yeah, I agree, but that takes time, though,” he said. “I had to get the reps under my belt and, you know, I had to go through some losses to win. It’s a process. You’ve got to take every day for what it is but, over time, the confidence is built through repetition and practice.”

Eagles

Sean Mannion embarks on his first season as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator following his time as the Packers’ quarterbacks coach. Veteran QB Andy Dalton said Mannion has a good understanding of how he wants Philadelphia’s offense to operate.

“He understands how he wants to play,” Dalton said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. “And he’s also a really good teacher. When he’s in front of the room and he’s explaining things, he gets all the little details he needs.”

Eagles OL coach Chris Kuper said Mannion is very “clear and concise” with his approach as a coach.

“The thing that I didn’t get to see, because I was a coach and he was a backup quarterback, is his ability to lead and lead men and lead coaches,” Kuper said. “He’s an organized person; he knows what he wants; he’s very clear and concise. So the job description is very black and white, which is what we all want.”

Kuper thinks Mannion’s experience as a quarterback gives him a “30,000-foot view” of their offense.

“He sees the game from a 30,000-foot view, as well as being on the sideline and being into it with the players,” Kuper said. “I think it speaks volumes. His experience as a quarterback in this league and being able to connect people and become a glue guy has been incredible.”

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh beat around the bush when asked why the team waited until a week before the season to cut WR Darius Slayton, but hinted at hoping they could potentially trade him or rework his contract.

“No strategy to it,” he said, via Giants Wire. “There’s a lot of – there’s a lot of factors. I mean, maybe you can get a trade. Maybe you try to wait as long as you can to see if you work out a contract change, right? There’s a lot of reasons to it, which I really don’t feel obligated to explain. I appreciate the questions. You kind of ask them kind of in a sharp way, like you’re mad or something about it. I don’t really get the emotion coming from you two guys, but we did it because it’s the best thing for our team, and that’s what we’re doing going forward.“

Harbaugh added that Slayton has been working his way back from injury and isn’t fully there yet. “He worked hard. He worked extremely hard to get himself back from the injury,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t think he even – he feels like he’s fully back yet, probably, but he will be at some point in time. And where we’re standing right now, it’s just not the best thing for us, but maybe not the best thing for him either. I don’t know. We’ll see how it goes. He’s going to be fine. He’s going to land somewhere, he’s going to play football somewhere and we’re going to move forward. So, that’s how football goes. Nothing lasts forever.“