NFC Notes: Tyler Guyton, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Ben Standig of The Athletic looked at every defensive position group for the Commanders and projected what the 53-man roster could look like.

Cowboys

Cowboys first-round OT Tyler Guyton discussed how he’s approached his first months of professional practices. With the intent of improving as a run-blocker, Guyton touched on how his veteran teammates have been the best resources.

“It’s a little bit different than I thought,” Guyton said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I love it, though. It’s just I didn’t know what I didn’t know. It’s just getting acclimated to new techniques and things like that, all of the new plays. It’s been fun, but it’s also been a challenge, for sure… I feel like I’m more in shape than I’ve ever been.”

“Every guy in the room helps out the rookies. That’s pretty rare, I’ve heard. I couldn’t be in a better situation, honestly.”

Giants

When asked about the message the Giants want to show in Week 1 against the Vikings, EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux said they want to prove they can be a dominant team like previous New York squads.

“Resiliency. Physicality. Speed,” Thibodeaux, via NFL.com. “We’re gonna play with all the things we played with back in the day. This is the 100th year anniversary of the Giants, so hopefully we can let those superpowers from our ancestors come and take over.”

Thibodeaux said the addition of Brian Burns to their defense has been exciting for him personally given he can lean on him for advice.

“It’s exciting, man,” Thibodeaux said. “It’s exciting. Me and Brian, we have a similar body type. We have a similar style of play. But he’s a little bit different. He’s faster, he’s quicker. He’s obviously farther in his career than I am, so there’s a lot of gems he’s been giving me. And he’s been able to help up my game a little bit, and I’ve been competing with him, giving him a few things I know, and it’s been great so far. I’m excited to see what’s all to come from that.”