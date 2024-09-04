NFC Notes: Tyler Lockett, Ricky Pearsall, Jarran Reed, 49ers, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch said WR Ricky Pearsall is doing “remarkably well” after sustaining a gunshot wound to his chest.

“Oh yeah. He’s doing remarkably well,” Lynch said, via KNBR. “It’s kind of uncharted territory. It’s not every day you deal with something like this. We just felt, ultimately, if it was just this scenario and he hadn’t had the other shoulder and all that — it was just a lot for him to work through if you just were looking at it physically. I thought too much to ask and I relied on our medical experts. They felt it was too much to ask to come back within the next four weeks. So we made that decision to at least give him that time, but he’s so much better today than he was yesterday.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett is entering his 10th year in the NFL and his age-34 season in 2024. Lockett is appreciative to have made it this far and feels he can still improve.

“It’s a blessing to me still to be [playing in] year 10,” Lockett said, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. “I’m at the point now where I want to be able to take my game to another level, regardless of age, regardless of years.”

Lockett also addressed his lack of participation in practices in July and August.

“It was just some things that I needed to kind of get worked on and get fixed. And they didn’t want me to kind of go out there and make things worse or kind of put me out to where I’m in jeopardy of not being able to play in the season. So I think Mike did a great job, the athletic training staff did a great job to just kind of work with me and give me some of the things that I felt like I needed to be able to get back out there.”

Seahawks

Seahawks DT Jarran Reed is enjoying playing under first-year HC Mike Macdonald and feels he’s bringing back an “old school football” mentality.

“It’s been really good,” Reed said, via SeahawksWire. “I say it all the time. I feel like he brought back old school football. No shots or anything, but I feel like that’s been missing for a little bit. We’re bringing the physicality back. We bring the mentality back of playing grown men football for all four quarters.”