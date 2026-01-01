NFC Notes: Tyler Shough, Xavier Legette, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris said he wouldn’t have handled the quarterback position differently this season. Atlanta was 3-7 before Michael Penix Jr. was lost for the season, and has gone 4-2 since veteran Kirk Cousins regained the starting gig: “No. Mike was outstanding. It was awesome when he played for us. Mike did a nice job. Mike got hurt. Kirk stepped in and did exactly what we thought he would do.” (Terrin Waack)

Morris said DT Brandon Dorlus avoided a serious injury despite being carted off in tears: "He is out this game. The injury will require a couple of weeks. It's actually a hamstring. We dodged a big-time bullet. He'll miss this game. We feel really good about (the injury)." (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

avoided a serious injury despite being carted off in tears: “He is out this game. The injury will require a couple of weeks. It’s actually a hamstring. We dodged a big-time bullet. He’ll miss this game. We feel really good about (the injury).” (D. Orlando Ledbetter) Per the NFL transaction wire, the Falcons tried out two defensive tackles on Tuesday, including Philip Blidi and Patrick Jenkins.

Panthers

Panthers WR Xavier Legette had just one reception for three yards in Carolina’s Week 17 loss to the Seahawks, while they have tried to get sixth-round WR Jimmy Horn Jr. more involved. Carolina HC Dave Canales explained that they want to utilize Horn’s speed.

“It’s really just all about creating things that start the same, but end up different, and trying to give a little bit, just a moment of hesitation for the defense to have to deal with something,” Canales said, via PanthersWire. “Jimmy — he’s so fast and we can do a lot of things with him on the perimeter. That’s where he makes a lot of his yards and a lot of his plays. So, teams have to respect that.”

As for Legette, Canales mentioned that they are trying to play to his strengths.

“And Xavier — just putting him in spots, trying to play to the strength of different guys and making sure we’re utilizing all the talent we have.”

Canales said G Robert Hunt took a big step in practice this week but it’s still uncertain if he’ll be able to make his return on Saturday. (David Newton)

took a big step in practice this week but it’s still uncertain if he’ll be able to make his return on Saturday. (David Newton) The Panthers hosted TE Ross Dwelley for a visit on Tuesday, per the NFL Transactions wire. He was later signed to the practice squad.

Saints

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer asked Saints HC Kellen Moore point-blank whether second-round QB Tyler Shough would be their starter in 2026 after exceeding expectations once he entered the lineup midseason.

“Yeah, he’s done a lot of good,” Moore said. “He’s done a lot of good through this entire journey. He’s gotten better, and he’s undoubtedly had a significant influence on us winning some games down the stretch.”

That wasn’t a direct yes but Breer thinks Shough has a great shot to be New Orleans’ starter next year, depending on what other options become available for the team this offseason. Shough made a late charge at Offensive Rookie of the Year despite not beating QB Spencer Rattler for the starting job coming out of training camp. Moore told Breer that Shough’s work with the scout team prepared him for his chance to start when it arrived.

“I think there’s always two parts,” Moore said. “One is the pocket. When you’re a scout-team quarterback, the pocket is not good in practice. You’re going against a starting defense, and so you have to deal with some uncomfortable environments. And I think that was one thing that [Shough] was able to grow from, coming from college to the NFL.

“And the second part is you get to test yourself as a scout-team QB. You get to make throws in all honesty where it’s like, Hey, let’s see if I can make that throw or not.”