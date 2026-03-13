NFC Notes: Tyler Smith, Jihaad Campbell, Commanders’ Draft Visits, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Texas Tech QB Behren Morton listed the teams he’s met with at the Combine, including the Commanders. (Destin Adams)

listed the teams he’s met with at the Combine, including the Commanders. (Destin Adams) Texas Tech WR Reggie Virgil had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (Arye Pulli)

had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (Arye Pulli) South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore had a formal meeting with the Commanders. (Arye Pulli)

had a formal meeting with the Commanders. (Arye Pulli) Ohio State WR Carnell Tate and the Commanders are trying to set up an official visit, per Tate. (John Keim)

Cowboys

Cowboys OL Tyler Smith finished last season at left tackle after usually starting at left guard. Dallas OC Klayton Adams thinks their offensive line is at its best when Smith is along the interior next to C Cooper Beebe and RG Tyler Booker.

“I don’t know exactly what the answer is for the future,” Adams said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “(But) I know this, when we have those three inside guys playing together, it’s one of our greatest strengths. So do we kinda want to soften one of the things we’re really good at to try to make up at another position? I think in an ideal world, no. Where we were at the end of the season last year was: This is how we get our best five (offensive linemen) on the field. And I believe in that pretty firmly as a coach. But I think going into this offseason, in my mind, the way I see it is: How do we get a little bit better and more consistent play out of the tackles? Well, we need to get those guys on the field and they need to play.”

As for their defensive line, executive Stephen Jones said they will have conversations with new DC Christian Parker to determine what kind of players he’s looking for.

“We’re gonna work through with (Parker),” Jones said. “A lot of it will happen this coming week, in terms of the type of player (we’re looking for). We’re gonna continue to have those talks, and then we’ll make final decisions on who we think will be productive in this particular system.”

Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay was asked if they’ve made changes to their defensive end draft board, responding that they examine several factors when evaluating edge rushers.

“Not really,” McClay said. “It just depends if that end can play a five-technique, six-technique or can he stand up, can he run back? Those are all the things that you have to go through when you’re talking about putting pieces in the defense. So there’s more to it then, and you guys do some great mock drafts and all that stuff, but if you don’t know the nuts and bolts of the scheme, you can only throw, it’s like parts of a car, spark plugs don’t fit in every car. You’re trying to build an engine, and you have to build the engine with the right parts.”

Eagles

Eagles DC Vic Fangio mentioned that LB Jihaad Campbell is expected to miss “most” of the offseason due to a shoulder injury: “He is dealing with a shoulder injury, he’s gonna miss probably most of the offseason. So, we’re gonna have to cram it into him in training camp.” (Anthony DiBona)

mentioned that LB is expected to miss “most” of the offseason due to a shoulder injury: “He is dealing with a shoulder injury, he’s gonna miss probably most of the offseason. So, we’re gonna have to cram it into him in training camp.” (Anthony DiBona) When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Eagles have “never” shopped DT Jalen Carter : “The Eagles have never made Jalen Carter available and they have never shopped him. That doesn’t mean they can’t in the future, but they have not made him available.”

Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Eagles have “never” shopped DT : “The Eagles have never made available and they have never shopped him. That doesn’t mean they can’t in the future, but they have not made him available.” Regarding Alexander, Adam Schefter reports Philadelphia received $889,000 in salary-cap credit and the corresponding cash, which Alexander paid to the Eagles himself.