NFC Notes: Tyrone Tracy, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Dallas lost CB Jourdan Lewis in free agency, who took the majority of the team’s nickel snaps a year ago. Cowboys DB Juanyeh Thomas has been taking more snaps at nickel during OTAs, and he spoke on taking pride in his versatility and doing whatever the team needs to win.

“I don’t mean to sound cocky but I can play in any spot,” Thomas said, via Patrik Walker of the team’s website. “So it’s just knowing, learning, every single spot. And when your number is called, you have to be ready. That’s what I take into account: whenever my number is called, I’ve got to be ready to go in at corner, nickel, or safety.

“I really take that [seriously] with my game, for real… Whatever my coach tells me he needs me to play, I’m there and ready for it.”

Giants

Giants RB Tyrone Tracy has a goal to reach 1,500 rushing yards this season and has one word on his mind when it comes to how he will play in 2025.

“Dominate,” Tracy told NFL Media. “I think that the best thing that I can do is dominate where I was last year and then, shoot, try to multiply that this year. Last year, I had 800 [rushing yards]. This year, I need to go for [1,500 yards]. . . . Wherever I was last year was last year. It don’t matter. It’s a new year.”

Tracy also notes that the addition of veteran quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson will help other leaders learn and step up.

“Jameis and Russ, they both have a really good dynamic to where they both respect each other,” Tracy added. “They both allow each other to lead in their own way, whatever it may be. If Jameis wants to say something, Russ is not gonna come and say this is how it is. He’ll let Jameis talk and lead his own way. I think that’s really good because you need more than one leader. You need more than one person speaking up. It can’t just be Russ or Jameis. It has to be a running back, a linebacker, a D-end, you know what I’m saying? It has to be multiple people on the team leading so that everyone knows, the young guys know this is the way we’re going.”

Eagles

Eagles LT Jordan Mailata highly praised sixth-round OTs Myles Hinton and Cameron Williams, saying both players are quick to correct mistakes and are proving to be very coachable.

“The effort, the grind,” Mailata said, via EaglesWire. “A couple days we had to get on them a little bit. I got on them a little bit. Now we’re into the second week together. Man, just the effort they put into the drills. When they make a mistake, they correct the next day. That is showing that someone is coachable. It’s not just the physical side. It’s can they learn from their mistakes and can they apply it the next day when we’re doing that drill? Myles and Cam are doing a great job.”