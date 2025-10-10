NFC Notes: Xavier Legette, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Bucs HC Todd Bowles said CB Zyon McCollum had a procedure on his thumb, but is still in play for Sunday, mostly a pain tolerance situation. (Greg Auman)
- Bowles said CB Jamel Dean is in play to return Sunday, but rookie CB Benjamin Morrison is less likely to play right now. (Auman)
- Bowles on WR Mike Evans and when he could return from his hamstring injury: “He’s coming along. He’s healing. I can’t tell you how fast or when, but he’s healing, and he’s working, trying to get back fast as he can.” (Auman)
- Bowles on RB Bucky Irving‘s injury status: “It’s still his ankle and still his shoulder. He’s getting better by the day, so we’ll see.” (Auman)
Panthers
Panthers OC Brad Idzik said it was a boost of confidence for WR Xavier Legette to secure a touchdown pass after having a rough start to the season.
“You hope those opportunities come up where the coverage points to a one-on-one chance for a guy to make a play,” Idzik said, via the team’s website. “I think the throw from Bryce, having to get that ball out, knowing at the time of the release of the throw, the leverage might not have been what he wanted, but he knew Xavier was going to make that play. And then Xavier, to go track that thing, a low ball, that was a really remarkable catch. You see on that rep, when you’re playing fast and you’re playing free, you know, wherever that ball is, you just let your talent kind of take over, and he did that, and it’s a beautiful thing when you’ve got a couple of guys out there that can make some pretty spectacular plays. As long as you get them in that confident zone where they’re playing fast and free, that stuff will continue to come to light.”
Idzik added that Legette has been more than a willing blocker in the run game and played a massive role in RB Rico Dowdle‘s huge day.
“He does it every day in practice,” Idzik bragged of Legette’s blocking. “He applies himself. (Wide receivers coach) Rob (Moore) is all about playing physical at that position, making sure they feel your presence in the run game, and then that will go ahead and couple and help you in the pass game. Because they’ve got to react—when we’re playing with that balanced attack—they’ve got to react to you coming down on a crack block and then you taking it over the top on a play pass or running across the field on a keeper, and Xavier did a great job. We’re going to continue to push into that as we create this balanced attack where we want to run and pass, everybody’s involved in both phases.”
Saints
- Saints DE Chase Young, G Cesar Ruiz and S Justin Reid all returned to practice from injury on Wednesday, while CB Isaac Yiadom was the only player missing. (Mike Triplett)
- New Orleans HC Kellen Moore revealed RB Alvin Kamara has an ankle injury after being vague about it at first, per Katherine Terrell.
- Nick Underill reports Kamara’s injury isn’t serious and he’s likely to be day to day this week.
- Ruiz was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain nine days ago and returned to practice yesterday despite the typical recovery timeline being four to six weeks. (Underhill)
