NFC Notes: Xavier Legette, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

“You hope those opportunities come up where the coverage points to a one-on-one chance for a guy to make a play,” Idzik said, via the team’s website. “I think the throw from Bryce, having to get that ball out, knowing at the time of the release of the throw, the leverage might not have been what he wanted, but he knew Xavier was going to make that play. And then Xavier, to go track that thing, a low ball, that was a really remarkable catch. You see on that rep, when you’re playing fast and you’re playing free, you know, wherever that ball is, you just let your talent kind of take over, and he did that, and it’s a beautiful thing when you’ve got a couple of guys out there that can make some pretty spectacular plays. As long as you get them in that confident zone where they’re playing fast and free, that stuff will continue to come to light.”

Idzik added that Legette has been more than a willing blocker in the run game and played a massive role in RB Rico Dowdle‘s huge day.