NFC Notes: Xavier Legette, Tetairoa McMillan, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers RB Rachaad White has a groin injury and is being evaluated to determine how much time he’ll miss. (Rick Stroud)

Panthers

Panthers WR Xavier Legette was ejected for fighting with Browns S Rayshawn Jenkins, after the two players exchanged blows while HC Dave Canales watched from close by.

“I was right in front of it,” Canales said, via the team’s website. “We ask our receivers to finish the play with hands on. He had his hands on the guy the whole time through the echo of the whistle. The guy swung and chopped his arms down, and Xavier just kind of held on to his jersey. Then they started exchanging punches. You can’t do that, neither side, both guys got ejected, rightly so. We can’t have that as a part of our game. It’s a physical game; can’t handle that, tempers are going to get hot, but as soon as you throw a punch, all of a sudden we’re at a disadvantage. So we want to see better from X for sure.”

Panthers G Damien Lewis is week-to-week with a shoulder strain, and is hoping to be back in time for Week 1. (Darin Gantt)

Panthers HC Dave Canales said the team got to see exactly what they wanted from first-round WR Tetairoa McMillan.

“That’s what we’re counting on. That’s why he’s here,” Canales said, via NFL.com. “Stretch the field, play big, and that was a sign of good things.” “I just saw a perfectly-placed ball,” McMillan told NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. “You know, I just got to go out there and make plays when the plays come to me, so, at the end of the day, my job is to catch the ball. If it touches my hands, I got to come down with it.” “I have a ton of trust and confidence in him,” Panthers QB Bryce Young said of McMillan. “He did a great job of pulling his line and giving me a spot to throw the ball. It was a great catch. It’s a lot harder than I’m sure it looked, so he did a great job on that. I have all the confidence in the world in him.” “I definitely feel like it’s headed in the right direction,” McMillan said of his chemistry with Young. “I even told him today coming off the sideline, I’m like, ‘Man, I like what you’re doing out there. Just keep doing it — we’re gonna connect, we’re good.’ I told him, ‘Don’t worry — I’m gonna try and make your job easier.'”