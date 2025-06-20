NFC Notes: Xavier Legette, Tetairoa McMillan, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers

Bucs CB Zyon McCollum is excited about the rookie additions of CB Benjamin Morrison and CB Jacob Parrish to the secondary and detailed what each brings to the table.

“Morrison is definitely detail-oriented. He’s a smart guy, he’s sharp, he’s always asking questions. He’s a little bit quiet – I mean, all rookies are a little bit quiet but he’s definitely in the meeting rooms paying attention, he’s pulling us to the side on the sidelines asking us what we see in certain sets. Jacob, I can tell he’s just a dog. He’s going to work, he’s not going to complain about anything. The coaches, whatever they ask of him, he’s going to do it with no questions and he’s going to do it at a high level and he’s catching up pretty fast,” McCollum said, via the team’s website.

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales spoke to reporters about first-round wide receivers Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan.

“What I see is a year into the system,” Canales said about Legette via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “Just the speed that he’s playing with now, with the level of comfort he has with what we’re doing. When I see him smiling, I know he’s in a good space. And he really has just been enjoying this offseason. Working hard. He looks big and fast.”

“And I think with TMac coming into the room, again, it’s just options,” Canales added. “It opens things up, it creates a little bit of balance — where the field doesn’t tilt one way or the other. So you have two guys who can make it happen outside and that’s a good thing. I feel like that was a great pick for us. Every receiver we got in that room, I feel like they were good choices. Even the undrafted guys—they’re showing that they can play in this league as well.”

Panthers

Panthers C Austin Corbett carries a reputation as being mild-mannered around the team’s locker room, but turns up the intensity when game day approaches by blasting metal.

“Sometimes you have to set the tone on a football field,” Corbett said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s site. “And I love George Strait. I love Cody Johnson. They’re great. They’ve got a time and place. It’s not when I’m trying to hit somebody in the head.”

Panthers G Brady Christensen thinks Corbett catches people “off guard” with his aggressiveness on the field.

“He’s so nice, and he’s so polite, but he’s meaner than people think he is on the football field,” Christensen said. “He plays really aggressively on the field, and he finishes, he finishes that block as good as anyone, really. That’s always being aware of where you guys are, protecting them, pushing piles. Always finishing and then physically dominating and finishing guys to the ground. Those extra hits really add up over the course of the game. He does that really well, and that definitely catches people off guard.”

Christensen recalled when Corbett did well lining up against former Rams DT Aaron Donald, calling his teammate a “dominant finisher.”

“Aaron Donald was really trying to get in his face, they were kind of going at it, and he wasn’t backing down, and he was trying to finish every play against him,” Christensen said. “Aaron had his hands up in Corbs’ face mask and everything, and I remember looking around and seeing that, and Corbs wasn’t backing off either. And that’s one of the strengths of his game, is he’s a dominant finisher.”