NFC Notes: Xavier Watts, Monroe Freeling, Tetairoa McMillan, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

Former Falcons GM Terry Fotenot said that DB Xavier Watts didn’t do anything special in offseason workouts, but his game tape proved that he was a first-round talent. “This dude had more takeaways in college football than anyone else,” Fontenot said, via Falcons Wire. “And now you get him in shorts, and nothing special about the workout, nothing stands out about the offseason, all the measureables and all those things, but when you go back to the tape, this is a first-round talent at the safety position.”

Panthers

Carolina added Georgia OT Monroe Freeling in round one on Thursday, even with veterans Taylor Moton and Rasheed Walker as the likely week one starters. Panthers HC Dave Canales outlined Freeling’s outlook and hinted he’ll play both sides during camp, like most non-starters, for versatility.

“We’re gonna figure all that out,” Canales said, via Anthony Rizzuti of the Panthers Wire. “Right now, we just gotta get him in here, talk to him, get him on the field. Most of our guys, outside of T-Mo and Ickey, most of our guys end up playing both sides throughout camp. That’s just kinda the way we do it, to give us flexibility.

“But too early to tell. What I do know is—he’s gonna have a chance to compete. That’s our philosophy, that’s how we do things here. And we’ll give him that chance.”

Panthers

Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan said that he’s focused on improving his play strength this offseason and didn’t feel powerful last year.

“I wasn’t used to playing that small, I felt pretty weak,” McMillan said, via PFT. “I didn’t have my power back, so that was pretty much the main focus this offseason for me.”