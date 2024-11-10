NFC Notes: Younghoe Koo, Chuba Hubbard, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- Falcons HC Raheem Morris on K Younghoe Koo missing three field goals on Sunday: “Like I just said in the locker room today. I got all the confidence in the world in Younghoe. He’s one of the best kickers in this game and he’s been good for us for a long time. He had an off day. It happens. A ton of times, shooters shoot. He went out there and took his shots today and didn’t make them.” (Tori McElhaney)
- Falcons QB Kirk Cousins on the loss to the Saints: “It leaves a bad taste in your mouth.” (McElhaney)
Panthers
- Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard signed a four-year, $33.2 million contract extension with the Panthers and received $11.958 million fully guaranteed at signing including a $7.5 million signing bonus. (Over the Cap)
- The deal includes $27,620,500 in total base salary, $765,000 in per-game roster bonuses, and $4,427,500 in total guaranteed salary.
Saints
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Saints are not planning any kind of gut renovation to the roster this coming offseason, but will instead look to retool while staying competitive.
- Rapoport adds the Saints recognize they need to get younger but GM Mickey Loomis has cited injuries as playing a major role in the team’s struggles this year. Rapoport says the Saints believe the 2-0 start to the season where they scored over 80 points and were largely healthy shows they have a solid core to build around.
- Rapoport points out the Saints could get under the cap in 2025 with restructures to some of their top salary cap hits, and while it would make the heads of others around the NFL and in the analyst community explode, signs point to New Orleans going that way again.
- That said, the Saints will evaluate which players give them the best chance to win in 2025 and some high-profile departures could be coming, per Rapoport.
- Saints RB Alvin Kamara broke the team’s franchise record for rushing yards on Sunday against the Falcons.
