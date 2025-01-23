NFC Notes: Zach Ertz, A.J. Brown, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders veteran TE Zach Ertz has had a resurgence with 66 receptions for 654 yards and seven touchdowns. He wanted to “prove” he was still a capable player in Washington.

“I just wanted an opportunity to come out here and prove that I am still the same guy,” Ertz said, via Jeff Neiburg of The Inquirer.

Ertz called this year an opportunity to “fall back in love” with football and his time in Washington has “exceeded all my expectations.”

“It was really an opportunity for me to just fall back in love with the game again and really just enjoy the process again and just be around people that know how to use me and allow me to be at my best,” Ertz said. “It’s just been so much fun. It’s exceeded all my expectations. Obviously playing with a quarterback like Jayden has helped a ton and just his humility and eagerness to grow.”

Commanders HC Dan Quinn praised Ertz for responding to the injuries he’s dealt with throughout his career.

“You don’t know where football is going,” Quinn said. “There’s injuries. There’s all sorts of stuff. … To see him come out the other side and be able to share the knowledge and find, not just the joy of playing, but playing well. I had known red zone and third downs and two-minute would be a factor, and he surpassed those and kept going.”

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown has recorded just three receptions for 24 yards over their two playoff games. He’s unconcerned about his lack of production and points out he still made a difference as a blocker.

“I can’t worry about what happened in the past or even these past two games,” Brown said, via the team’s YouTube. “I can only look at the film and learn from it. It’s just kinda how the game’s been going. I’m OK, we won. I had some incredible blocks to spring touchdowns, so regardless of if the numbers are not there — I know people care about that — but right now, none of that matters. It’s all about getting that win at the end of the day, so it don’t matter.”

Giants

Ryan Dunleavy reports Giants defensive assistant Zak Kuhr is leaving for a role on the Patriots’ coaching staff.

is leaving for a role on the Patriots’ coaching staff. According to Josina Anderson, former Jets S coach Marquand Manuel has been named secondary coach and pass game coordinator.