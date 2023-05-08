NFC Notes: Zach Ertz, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz revealed that he was almost traded to the Bills during the 2021 season.

“I was getting traded out of Philadelphia,” Ertz said, via Mark Gaughan of the Buffalo News. “There were a couple of teams extremely interested, Buffalo being one of them. It was almost a done deal, but it just didn’t get over the finish line.”

Rams

Like a lot of Rams players, WR Van Jefferson is hoping being healthy will make a huge difference in the outcome of the 2023 season. One benefit already is being able to work with QB Matthew Stafford, as both players missed large swathes of the offseason last year.

“Oh yeah, I think that makes a huge difference,” Jefferson said, via the team’s website. “I think [it does] for all the guys that are out there throwing with Matt. He’s looking great, he’s always been great, so it’s just great to be out there with him again and see him healthy, and see him slinging it like he does. It’s good to just be out there and get some passes with him.”

According to Jeremy Fowler, “GM Les Snead’s presence loomed large on the Stetson Bennett selection in the fourth round.“

Fowler mentions that some teams rated Bennett as the No. 6 quarterback in this year’s class based on tape.

Rams HC Sean McVay reportedly liked what he saw from Bennett too, but had concerns about other areas of need for the team’s roster. Even so, McVay knew they needed a plan at quarterback behind Matthew Stafford .

Seahawks

Multiple teams believe the Seahawks have the best-receiving trio in the NFL with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, D.K. Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett , according to Jeremy Fowler.

and , according to Jeremy Fowler. Fowler mentions that Seattle did not expect Smith-Njigba to be there at No. 20 overall.

Fowler says he never got the sense that the Seahawks were set to make a big move for a quarterback in the draft. Although, Anthony Richardson would have been tempting.

would have been tempting. The Seahawks reportedly view EDGE Derick Hall as an immediate starter type because of his combination of effort, physicality, and speed.