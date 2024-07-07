NFC Notes: Zach Ertz, Daniel Jones, Mike Zimmer, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Washington signed TE Zach Ertz in free agency after releasing TE Logan Thomas to maintain a veteran presence in the room. Commanders TE Cole Turner spoke on how valuable Ertz can be to the youth in the TE room.

“That’s the first thing about Zack that he’s seen what Kliff expects from the offense, and he’s not a selfish guy, he wants to help everyone out,” Turner said, via 106.7 The Fan. “It’s been really fun to play with him. Me and Zach have become friends in just a few months of knowing each other; he’s a very personable guy and a guy that goes out of his way and wants to see the team win.”

“It’s been great having him around – not just for the tight ends, but for everyone. He’s one of the leaders on the team, for sure.”

When discussing the differences with new DC Mike Zimmer, Cowboys S Malik Hooker said there will be a lot of differences compared to when current Commanders HC Dan Quinn ran the defense last season.

“I love DQ; we still talk to this day. He’s a big reason why I am still in Dallas to this day,” Hooker said via Ivan Lambert of the Commanders Wire. “There is a certain way you have to coach certain guys. I feel like because of how player-oriented DQ was, guys would relate to him, and he wouldn’t have to coach a certain way that Zim does now.”

“Dan Quinn, on the other hand, is more player-oriented. If something wasn’t going right or we kept messing up, he’d level it down make it easier for everyone to go out there and do what they were going to do.”

“I would say the biggest difference is the discipline that we are going to have this year,” Hooker summed things up.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants could look to cut QB Daniel Jones after the season to recoup $19.4 million in cap savings with $22.2 million in dead money for 2025.