NFC Notes: Zach Ertz, Mike Zimmer, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Washington moved swiftly before the start of free agency to sign TE Zach Ertz to a one-year deal after he was released by the Cardinals, reuniting him with his former head coach and play-caller in Arizona, Kliff Kingsbury. That was not a coincidence. There’s quite a bit of mutual respect between Ertz and Kingsbury.

“I loved playing for Kliff in Arizona,” Ertz said via USA Today’s Bryan Manning. “He’s a guy that was one of the best offensive minds I’ve been around up to date, and I still feel that way. And I am extremely excited to get back into his offense.”

“I think the job of any really good coach is to put the players into position to be successful, and no one does that better than Kliff,” Ertz continued. “He wants to put his guys into position to make a lot of plays, whether it be running the ball, throwing the ball and catching the ball, he’s going to do everything he can to put his guys into position to be successful. He’s one of the best I’ve been around in that regard.”

Cowboys

New Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer looks to reshape the defense in 2024 after their collapse to the Packers in the playoffs. While Dallas has plenty of talent defensively, the scheme differences between former DC and new Commanders HC Dan Quinn and Zimmer call for some roster changes this offseason.

“As we begin this process, it’s a little different scheme,” VP of Player Personnel Will McClay said, via Nick Harris of the team’s official website. “We’re looking for big, athletic football players. Finding guys that have those little nuances that [Zimmer] has. It’s been great for us to spend time with the coaches and hear them talk to players and communicate so we can get a better feel for what that is as well.”

“I think we’re probably going to look more so at those bigger bodies at the inside, stopping that. We’re always looking at linebackers. That’s a position that in free agency and in the draft that we’re going to have to look at because we want to add more players there.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones notes new DC Mike Zimmer is on a one-year deal, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be in Dallas past 2024: “On a one-year deal, but he’s not necessarily here for just one year. The assistants are not all on one-year deals. … Sometimes a year creates a lot of energy and a lot of aggressiveness.” (Patrik Walker)

Eagles

Penn State HC James Franklin mentioned Eagles GM Howie Roseman talked directly with RB Saquon Barkley during the legal tampering period, which isn’t allowed unless the player is their own agent: “For him now to come back and be able to play within the state, in Philadelphia, he said that was one of the first things that Howie said to him on the phone as part of his sales pitch to him was not only the Philadelphia Eagles and that but obviously the connection with Penn State and the fan base as well.” (Tim McManus)

Barkley’s three-year, $37.75 million contract with Philadelphia has $26 million fully guaranteed with an $11.625 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

He can earn up to another $250k each season in per-game roster bonuses, and he will get another $1 million roster bonus if he’s on the roster on the fifth day of the 2026 league year. The Eagles also added two void years for salary cap purposes. (Over The Cap)

New Philadelphia LB Zack Baun is unsure whether he will play off the ball or on the edge primarily: “I’m down to play wherever and do whatever.” (Brooks Kubena)

The Eagles will host Michigan G Zak Zinter for an official visit. (Ryan Fowler)

for an official visit. (Ryan Fowler) Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper will take a top 30 visit with the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler)