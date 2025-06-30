NFC Notes: Zach Tom, Caleb Williams, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Caleb Williams experienced it all during his first season in 2024, but has a new coaching staff for year two. Williams explained why he’s trusting the new staff with his development and talked about remembering the good while learning from the bad parts of his performance.

“One, I have utmost respect. There are things that I’ve done throughout my years of training and learning and working hard and things like that, and this past year was a bump — there was good, bad and indifferent,” Williams said, via Alyssa Barbieri of the Bears Wire. “Being able to look at that and understand that I still threw six picks in the National Football League, and I had 3,500 total (yards), or something like that, or whatever it was, and 20 touchdowns. That’s not where I want to be, that’s not where I’m going to be, but it’s a step in the right direction.”

Williams expressed his unwavering confidence again and explained how important his teammates’ trust is.

“Like I said, there was some good, bad and indifferent, and you have to look at those things and you have to understand that all the good, all the bad and all the indifferent is going to be good for me in many years to come. That’s how I look at it. I still have all the confidence in myself. I think my teammates believe in me. I think that’s shown on game day. How much I love and care for those guys and want to go win, I think it shows up on gameday.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said OL Zach Tom has progressed both within his technique and his physicality this offseason.

“I think Zach’s in a lot better space physically than he was a year ago,” LaFleur said, via the team’s website. “It’s tough when you’re rehabbing to get stronger and faster and in better shape. It’s another thing to be out there and you’re practicing and doing all the drill work, and you can really focus in the weight room at making those gains.”

Tom didn’t have any desire to sit out of off-season activities while his representatives negotiate a new contract.

“I don’t really think it’ll do me any good to sit out,” Tom said. “I’m trying not to worry about the contract situation. I’m just trying to do what’s best for the team. And being here with the guys, I think that’s worth a lot more.”

Vikings

Vikings OC Wes Phillips had high praise for TE Josh Oliver and said that he’s an incredible blocker who also has value in the passing game.

“No disrespect to anyone else, but I think Josh Oliver is the best blocking Y with pass-game value in the NFL,” Phillips said, via Vikings Wire.

Oliver signed a three-year, $23.25 million contract extension with the team, which has $19.745 million in guarantees and includes 15.645 million that is fully guaranteed at signing. (OTC)

The new contract guarantee is $11.795 million and includes $7.7 million signing bonus. Oliver’s 2025 cap hit was reduced by $5.16 million as a result of the extension.