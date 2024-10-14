NFC Notes: Zay Jones, Geno Smith, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Adam Schefter reports that an MRI on 49ers K Matthew Wright ’s shoulder came back negative and he now is expected to play against the Chiefs.

49ers LB Dre Greenlaw was fined $14,069 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct, and CB Charvarius Ward was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask) in Week 5.

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Zay Jones is set to return from a five-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Jones spoke on getting past a low point in his life and how he can get back on track with Arizona in 2024.

“My focus has been trying to move forward. It’s been hard,” Jones said, via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “It’s been difficult not only on myself, people around me. … To have that behind me now and to look forward to the positive things that are coming — not only for myself, but for this football team — is what I look forward to.”

“Timing is important. Being present is important. You gotta prove it every single day. And, so, coming back into the building, there’s nothing that’s given to any man. You have to earn it each and every day, and it’s competitive. It’s always competitive, but there’s also a joy to that as a competitor, wanting to be in that position. Wanting to prove myself.”

Cardinals TE Trey McBride was fined $9,545 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct in Week 5.

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Geno Smith was disappointed in the team’s offensive performance in their loss against the 49ers on Thursday night.

“Yeah, not starting fast. Not executing. That’s the main thing, not executing. Lack of execution,” Smith stated, via SeahawksWire.com. “This is a game of inches as they say. The margins are small, especially up here at the big boy league. You got to do all the right things all the time. We failed to do that today.”

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness in Week 5.