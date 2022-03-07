NFC Rumors: Bears, Eagles, Packers

Bears
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson lists the Bears as one of the potential suitors for Texans S Justin Reid, who is expected to draw an offer for more money as a free agent than Houston wants to match.
- League sources indicated to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora that Bears WR Allen Robinson is seeking $20 million a year on his next deal.
Eagles
- The Athletic’s Zach Berman points out the Eagles have not one way or another articulated any stance on a potential trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, and he thinks they would be interested if Watson becomes an option.
- However, Berman says that should not be taken as a ding on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, who the Eagles are legitimately high on. Berman notes there are important Eagles decision-makers who swoon over Hurts.
- Berman mentions the Eagles view WR Quez Watkins as a starting-caliber player, so they might not view receiver as a position that needs to be addressed as urgently as the fanbase does.
- He adds to keep an eye on Cardinals WR Christian Kirk as a potential target. The Eagles also want to address safety but Berman writes they’re more likely to take advantage of the depth of players available this offseason and not make a big splash.
Packers
Packers HC Matt LaFleur believes both running backs AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones are capable “No. 1 backs” in the NFL.
“We’re fortunate, we’ve got two No. 1 backs,” LaFleur said, via Kevin Patra of Around the NFL. “They both offer a little bit something different. But the one thing I love about both of those guys is obviously they can run the football at a very high level, but just their contributions in the passing game. Whether it’s in protection, whether it’s receiving out of the backfield, whether it’s lining them out wide. I think both of those guys are very versatile, and that’s an important part to our offense.”
Regarding Dillon’s involvement last season, LaFleur thinks they got him a “decent amount” of action but added that it wasn’t enough for the running back.
“I thought we mixed him in a decent amount last year, but apparently not enough,” said Dillon. “He is a premier back.”
LaFleur pointed to being without Dillon in their loss in the NFC Divisional Round game and how it impacted the run game.
“Certainly, I think you felt the effects when we lost A.J. in that playoff game. We were missing a little something there,” LaFleur said. “So we’re super excited about both those guys and I think AJ is just kind of scratching the surface of what he can become.”
