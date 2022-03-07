NFC Rumors: Bears, Eagles, Packers

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur believes both running backs AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones are capable “No. 1 backs” in the NFL.

“We’re fortunate, we’ve got two No. 1 backs,” LaFleur said, via Kevin Patra of Around the NFL. “They both offer a little bit something different. But the one thing I love about both of those guys is obviously they can run the football at a very high level, but just their contributions in the passing game. Whether it’s in protection, whether it’s receiving out of the backfield, whether it’s lining them out wide. I think both of those guys are very versatile, and that’s an important part to our offense.”

Regarding Dillon’s involvement last season, LaFleur thinks they got him a “decent amount” of action but added that it wasn’t enough for the running back.

“I thought we mixed him in a decent amount last year, but apparently not enough,” said Dillon. “He is a premier back.”

LaFleur pointed to being without Dillon in their loss in the NFC Divisional Round game and how it impacted the run game.

“Certainly, I think you felt the effects when we lost A.J. in that playoff game. We were missing a little something there,” LaFleur said. “So we’re super excited about both those guys and I think AJ is just kind of scratching the surface of what he can become.”