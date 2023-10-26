NFC Rumors: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said QB Brock Purdy has enough time to clear the concussion protocol before this weekend as long as he progresses through the steps.

“He does have enough time,” Shanahan said, via PFT. “Just, he’s got to go through the process.”

Shanahan said he didn’t know there was an issue with Purdy until after the game.

“I don’t get to talk to him when I’m calling plays in,” Shanahan said. “But on the sidelines a couple of those series, nothing with [QB coach Brian] Griese hearing it. I know after the game he talked to you guys and [VP of football communications] Corry [Rush], so it’s kind of a surprise when I woke up on the plane.”

Rams

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Rams won’t be trying to add short-term pieces to their team to contend this year, as despite playing better than expected this is still a transition year.

However, Breer doesn’t completely dismiss the idea of them trading for Panthers OLB Brian Burns if he’s made available, as that would be different. Burns would be a long-term piece for their defense similar to how CB Jalen Ramsey was when they traded for him. And of course, the Rams had a ton of interest in Burns at the deadline last year.

The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue says she gets the sense things are pretty quiet for the Rams ahead of the trade deadline with the team not being very active barring an out-of-the-blue proposal from someone else.

She notes the Rams have gotten some preliminary trade interest in OL Joseph Noteboom , who is currently not in the starting lineup.

, who is currently not in the starting lineup. Rams HC Sean McVay acknowledged he didn’t put K Brett Maher in a good spot by asking him to try two field goals of 50-plus yards in the loss to the Steelers, both of which Maher missed. It didn’t stop the Rams from cutting Maher, who was 17-23 on field goals for the season: “There were some tough situations that I put him in, that doesn’t (get) lost on me. It wasn’t like, easy spots that he was put in, with some of these 50-yarders.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf practiced on Wednesday in a limited basis, according to HC Pete Carroll. (Michael Dugar)