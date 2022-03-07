NFC Rumors: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones writes the Buccaneers’ willingness to tag WR Chris Godwin for a second time indicates to him they may be closing in on a deal for CB Carlton Davis.

Panthers

When asked if he feels pressure to succeed, Panthers HC Matt Rhule responded that he is always looking to improve the team.

“I’ve said it to you guys all along; if I make this about me, then I’m not the coach I say I am, don’t believe in what I believe in,” Rhule said, via Darin Gannt of the team’s official site. “I’m trying to get the Combine done as well as possible. If you’re a coach in the league and you don’t feel the pressure to win every year, if you don’t feel like, ‘I’ve got to improve the team,’ then what kind of coach are you? I want to make the team better.”

Rhule feels that the organization is moving in the right direction with the current staff and players they’ve re-signed.

“And I want the fans to have something. It’s been a while since we’ve had a team that’s better than what we are right now. The only pressure I feel is to be really really good for our players, for our coaches, for our fans. So I think we’ve done the staff right, now we’ll do the Combine right. Free agency, we’ve re-signed a couple of our own players. Now we’ll continue to do that. Be active as much as can in the free-agent market, and hopefully have a good draft.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes Panthers QB Sam Darnold ‘s trade value has cratered and Carolina would need to eat a chunk of his contract for him to have any value.

‘s trade value has cratered and Carolina would need to eat a chunk of his contract for him to have any value. CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones has heard Panthers DE Haason Reddick is looking for $17 million a year on his next contract.

Saints

The Athletic’s Katherine Terrell expects the Saints to try and re-sign QB Jameis Winston as their starter in 2022. She mentions it could be interesting if Winston and his reps push for more than what he signed for last year.

as their starter in 2022. She mentions it could be interesting if Winston and his reps push for more than what he signed for last year. Terrell thinks it is unlikely the Saints give LT Terron Armstead a long-term deal even though he’s highly regarded by the team, citing his age and injury history. Another team in free agency likely won’t have those qualms.

a long-term deal even though he’s highly regarded by the team, citing his age and injury history. Another team in free agency likely won’t have those qualms. Terrell adds the Saints believe they can franchise tag Armstead despite reporting from other outlets to the contrary, but they are not expected to.

There are eight safeties who make at least $14 million a year, but Terrell doesn’t get the sense the Saints are willing to pay that much for S Marcus Williams , or that a second franchise tag is an option.

, or that a second franchise tag is an option. Instead, Terrell notes the Saints could re-sign S P.J. Williams to a veteran salary benefit deal that would count for the minimum against their cap.

to a veteran salary benefit deal that would count for the minimum against their cap. Nick Underhill reports that the Saints will not be tendering TE Garrett Griffin, making him a free agent this offseason.