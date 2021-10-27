NFC Rumors: Cam Akers, 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cardinals, Rams

Cam Akers

Rams HC Sean McVay said that if the Rams were to advance to the postseason, RB Cam Akers would be in line to suit up for the team in the playoffs.

“You don’t want to be presumptuous, but if we are able to make the playoffs and give ourselves a chance to play after (the regular season), the expectation is that Cam would be available to play,” McVay said, via The Athletic. “He’s on track to do that. He was running at 80 percent body weight at 10 miles per hour pretty effortlessly, and from the cameras that I saw last week that are kind of right behind his feet on the treadmill, unless you saw the scar you wouldn’t notice any sort of hitch in his giddy-up on that. He’s attacking the rehab the right way. He’s doing great. I think the plan is, if we’re able to play past the regular season, we’ll get Cam back this year and he’ll be playing in the playoffs.”

McVay said Akers being cleared to return and him feeling ready to return are two totally different scenarios, and he wants Akers feeling like he’s ready to return before he’s inserted in a game scenario.

“When you are making a recovery from a significant injury like this, if it’s not something that the player is totally on board with, totally committed or feeling great about,” he said, “then there is a difference between a ‘return to play’ and a ‘return to performance’. We want guys to return to performance levels, and that’s what I want to be able to hear from (Cam) and then obviously the doctors’ feedback is vital as well.”

McVay said he and the Rams’ staff are very pleased with RB Darrell Henderson, but the offense is missing Akers’ presence.

“I just love the mental makeup. He’s so confident but he’s got a great spirit,” McVay said. “He’s so refreshingly secure in himself. It’s not too big for him. He knows he’s the man. But he’s still got such a good way about himself. He’s a really good kid. I love the guy.”

McVay is hoping that Akers can return to the team this postseason and provide a similar spark that former RB C.J. Anderson did during the Rams’ 2018-2019 postseason run.

“When you’re seeing him, and you ask about the progress … you ask Cam, there is no doubt in his mind that he’ll be ready if that opportunity presents itself. That’s what he is preparing for,” McVay said. “I think I’m always looking at (Akers) as a plus-one because I still think that is asking a lot. Until you really have tangible evidence of, ‘What can he do?’ I am kind of looking at him as a bonus. Like, holy shit. You get him back, that’s unbelievable for our team. And if he’s actually the Cam that we all know, now you can start to run some different personnels where you can start to put some pressure on people with he and Darrell in the game at the same time. I think what I would say is, ‘cautious optimism’ would probably be an appropriate (phrase).”

