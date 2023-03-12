NFC Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Darius Slay, Eagles

Commanders

John Keim mentions that he would not be surprised if the Commanders turned their attention to re-signing QB Taylor Heinicke now that they have locked up DT Daron Payne on a long-term deal.

Cowboys

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Cowboys are trying to work something out to keep S Donovan Wilson, who’s set to become an unrestricted free agent this week.

Eagles

Eagles CB Darius Slay did not ask the team for a trade and says there is no bad blood over him potentially being shipped to another franchise.

“I just want my fans to know, Slay did not ask to be traded,” Slay said on his podcast. “But this is part of the business. There’s no bad blood against either one of us, me or (general manager) Howie (Roseman). None of that. We all good. Great understanding, just the business part of it. A lot of guys go up for trade, you know, it got a lot of money involved in this situation. It’s nothing big. Nothing too serious, man. It’s part of the business. “

“If my job requires me to go elsewhere, then I’ll go,” Slay noted. “You know, I’m gonna enjoy my love, fun. I got a lot of years left in this game. I love this game, man. So it’s only right for me to finish off strong. … I’m hoping for anything. Any great opportunity to go out and help an organization win. So, I’m looking forward to seeing this. I’ve been here before. Hey, and I ended up as an Eagle. We’ll see where I end up now.”

“I do want to finish my career as an Eagle, but we’ll see,” Slay added. “We’ll be looking forward to it. Got time here, but best believe, I do want to be an Eagle.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Eagles have made a strong effort to re-sign S C.J. Gardner-Johnson. If he leaves in free agency, however, he adds it could open the door for them to keep another one of their pending free agents, like CB James Bradberry.