NFC Rumors: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- Commanders DT Jonathan Allen to reporters after the loss: “I’m fucking tired of this shit. I’m fucking tired of this bullshit. It’s been seven fucking years of the same shit. I’m tired of this shit.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Commanders LB Cody Barton was fined $16,391 for a hit on a quarterback.
- Commanders RB Brian Robinson was fined $6,370 for unnecessary roughness.
Eagles
- According to Dianna Russini, Eagles GM Howie Roseman has been “working the phone” ahead of the trade deadline.
- While there has been some speculation about RB Rashaad Penny being a potential trade candidate, Russini says Philadelphia appears to be staying put to maintain their running back depth for the postseason.
- Russini does say that the Eagles are looking to make some defensive additions with safety being a specific area of need.
- Eagles DE Josh Sweat was fined $16,391 for a hit on a quarterback.
Giants
- Dianna Russini reports that the Giants aren’t planning to trade RB Saquon Barkley.
- Barkley said earlier in the week that he wants to remain in New York: “Sitting here, everyone knows how I feel. Everyone knows I don’t want to get traded. I don’t think anyone in their right mind would want to get traded anywhere. It’s not an easy thing to do. You have to move. I have a family. I would love to be here. But like I said, it’s not in my control. My focus is to be the leader I can be for this team and get this thing on the right track.”
- Barkley mentioned that he hyperextended his left elbow in the first quarter on Sunday. (Ryan Dunleavy)
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Giants are targeting Week 8 against the Jets to bring back LT Andrew Thomas from his hamstring injury.
- Giants DL Dexter Lawrence was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness.
- Giants DE Kayvon Thibodeaux was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness.
- Giants DL Leonard Williams was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness.
- Giants OL Justin Pugh signed a one-year contract worth the veteran minimum, but also received a $260,000 signing bonus and up to $175,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)
