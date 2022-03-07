NFC Rumors: Commanders, Michael Gallup, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- NFL Media’s Mike Giardi believes the Commanders could view Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky as someone that has a chance to thrive in Washington given he’s still young and could have some untapped potential.
- Giardi also adds if the team wants to land a bigger name they could use one of the defensive linemen they have drafted in the first round as a trade piece.
Cowboys
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says there was a sense at the Combine the Cowboys would be able to re-sign DE Randy Gregory. While he’s a candidate for the franchise tag, Fowler adds he doesn’t think Dallas wants or will need to use it.
- Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz is the more likely of the two to receive the tag, per Fowler.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks the Cowboys are looking at a long-term deal for WR Michael Gallup in the range of $11 million a year.
- NFL MEdia’s Mike Garafolo reports the Cowboys are planning to re-sign Gallup to a five-year deal worth around $10 million per season, despite the fact that he is currently recovering from a torn ACL.
- ESPN’s Todd Archer writes Dallas would like to bring back WR Cedrick Wilson but he could be looking at a deal in the range of $6-$8 million a season. The former sixth-rounder set career highs with 45 catches, 601 yards and six touchdowns in 2021. Archer notes the Cowboys could make the lower end of that work, not the high end.
- Archer also thinks there’s a good chance the Cowboys approach TE Blake Jarwin about a pay cut given his hip surgery. Though they’d still be on the hook for some injury guarantees, they could save cap space by releasing him.
- The Athletic’s Jon Machota mentions the Cowboys could draft a tackle with the goal of starting him at left guard before eventually moving him out to succeed either Tyron Smith or La’el Collins.
Eagles
- PFN’s Mike Kaye notes Eagles CB Steven Nelson will likely command a better deal this offseason than the one-year, $4 million contract he signed in 2020 after hoping to draw more interest.
- Kaye adds the Eagles will likely tender restricted free agent OL Nate Herbig heading into 2022, it’s just a question of whether they’ll do an original or second-round tender. The difference is $2.4 million versus $4 million.
- Eagles G Isaac Seumalo is also trying to find his footing on the offensive line now that G Landon Dickerson and T Jordan Mailata have been paired up on the left side, per Kaye. Seumalo will compete with Herbig and G Jack Driscoll for the right guard spot.
- Eagles HC Nick Sirianni doesn’t appear to have interest in trading QB Gardner Minshew. Sirianni eluded to the importance of having a good backup quarterback throughout his time in the league: “If I’m around Frank (Reich) for two years in San Diego, three years (in Indy), for five years, if I didn’t learn something about the backup quarterback…” (Doug Kyed)
Giants
- Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News Leonard writes in his “informed opinion,” he has a hard time seeing the team passing on Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner in the first round.
- NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton believes Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie would flourish in Giants HC Brian Daboll‘s offense, yet the Bills may move on from WR Cole Beasley in order to keep McKenzie.
- NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports the Giants are attempting to rework the deal for LB Blake Martinez in order to get him back for the 2022 season. Based on other reports from Giants beat reporters this offseason, it is very likely New York wants Martinez to take a pay cut.
