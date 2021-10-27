NFC Rumors: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said Terence Steele will practice this week at right tackle, while La’el Collins will work at tackle and guard. (Michael Gehlken)
- McCarthy confirmed Steele would keep his starting job for this week’s game against the Vikings. (Todd Archer)
- Cowboys DE Randy Gregory admits he was “really worried” about his knee over the last month but now feels “as good as it has since before training camp” after receiving a shot from their medical staff on Tuesday. (Gehlken)
Eagles
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes the Browns and Ravens are two teams who could be interested in Eagles OT Andre Dillard given their injury issues at offensive tackle.
- He adds the Panthers have also been shopping around the league for offensive line help.
- The Athletic’s Zach Berman writes a third or second-round pick would probably be enough for Philadelphia to trade Dillard. He adds the Eagles shopped G Brandon Brooks earlier this year and it’s not out of the question they do it again before the deadline.
- When asked whether the Eagles will be sellers ahead of the trade deadline, HC Nick Sirianni said he was hired to lead a winning team: “Make no mistake, we’re here to win games. I was brought here to win football games.” (Josh Tolentino)
Giants
- SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano believes the Giants will be “sellers” at the NFL’s trade deadline if they have any activity. However, Vacchiano adds HC Joe Judge has already mentioned that he doesn’t expect any moves in the near future.
- If they choose to be active, Vacchiano names TE Evan Engram as a player to keep an eye on. New York may accept a low-round pick in return for him.
- Vacchiano mentions the Giants likely would’ve looked to move S Jabrill Peppers, but he recently landed on injured reserve with a torn ACL.
- Vacchiano names Giants CB James Bradberry as their most “marketable” option, but the team likely doesn’t want to trade him.
- Vacchiano notes the Giants may feel enticed to part ways with Bradberry given he’d free up $12 million in cap space but New York probably wants a third- or fourth-round pick in exchange for him.
- On Wednesday, Judge told reporters he would “love” to re-sign Peppers even after his torn ACL. Peppers is an impending free agent. (Zack Rosenblatt)
