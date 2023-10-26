NFC Rumors: Dan Campbell, Eddie Jackson, Preston Smith, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Athletic’s Adam Jahns talked to an AFC scout about which players on the Bears could draw trade interest from other teams. He mentioned S Eddie Jackson but noted with his injury history it would likely need to be a former coach who loved Jackson to pull the trigger on a deal: “I honestly don’t see a team trading for Jackson at this juncture with his injury situation unless it was for peanuts and also a coach familiar with him.”

The scout mentioned the Dolphins with DC Vic Fangio and the Chargers with HC Brandon Staley . Both teams could use a little more help at safety.

and the Chargers with HC . Both teams could use a little more help at safety. He also thought the Bears would potentially get a lot more for either CB Jaylon Johnson or WR Darnell Mooney if they made them available, but he notes both are prime extension candidates for Chicago.

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said the team isn’t going to make any big adjustments to the team that could hinder the locker room culture ahead of the trade deadline.

“First of all, the value’s got to be right,” Campbell said, via PFT. “It’s got to be something that we feel like can help us, fits us. But it also can’t be something that’s going to mess with what we got going on here. (GM Brad Holmes is) mindful of that and I appreciate that about him, that he knows what I’m talking about, what we’re about. And we’re not going to mess with the vibe of this team.”

Campbell added that he hasn’t talked with Holmes about any potential trades yet.

“I know he’s going through a lot of things and when it becomes serious, he’ll bring it to me,” Campbell said. “But right now I’m concerned with the guys we have in this building, getting them right, and I’m also concerned with chemistry. I don’t ever want to do anything that’s going to mess the chemistry of this team up, either, ‘cause we got the right guys here right now.”

The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy says if the Lions do make a move at the trade deadline, they could look for reinforcements at cornerback or edge rusher.

However, Pouncy points out the Lions are expecting to get DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson and DE Jameson Houston back later in the season, which will help their roster at both spots.

Packers

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman writes that if the Packers lose to the Vikings in Week 8 to drop to 2-5 before the trade deadline, they could be open to trading away veteran players who aren’t key pieces for the future.

The top candidate Schneidman identifies is Packers OLB Preston Smith , who is having a down year and has multiple younger options on the depth chart behind him. He adds LB De’Vondre Campbell , if healthy, is a name to know too.

, who is having a down year and has multiple younger options on the depth chart behind him. He adds LB , if healthy, is a name to know too. Schneidman is more doubtful about players like CB Rasul Douglas or DT Kenny Clark , who are both 28 and still playing well to be part of the future.

or DT , who are both 28 and still playing well to be part of the future. Packers HC Matt LaFleur on RB Aaron Jones not practicing: “He’s just a little bit sore, and that’s to be expected. Hopefully, we can ramp him up and get more snaps out there.” (Ryan Wood)